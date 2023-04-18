“1 hour to Patrick Cantlay is 7 years for us” - Golf fans ruthlessly troll the American golfer for slow pace

American professional golfer Patrick Cantlay recently played in the second designated PGA Tour event of the season, the 2023 RBC Heritage. Despite finishing third on the leaderboard, he was heavily criticized by the fans for his slow-paced gameplay.

Netflix's Full Swing star Dan Rapaport shared a tweet on his Twitter handle and shared the statement Cantlay gave for his slow-paced gameplay. In his tweet, a Twitter user shared a quote retweet,

"1 hour to Patrick Cantlay is 7 years for us."

Dan Rapaport wrote in his tweet about Patrick Cantalay,

"Cantlay, regarding delay on 14: 'I just needed to make sure I was totally committed to what I decided to do there...' No, no, no! Part of golf's challenge is making decisions when not 100% ready. It's part of the game. The Tour is to blame for not enforcing their own policy."

Fans trolled Patrick Cantlay for his slow-paced gameplay at the 2023 RBC Heritage

Matt Fitzpatrick registered his second PGA Tour victory after finishing first on the leaderboard of the 2023 RBC Heritage. However, Cantlay, who had a decent performance and finished third, was heavily trolled by fans for his slow play.

After Dan Rapaport shared a tweet, fans jumped into his comment section to share their views on Patrick Cantlay's slow play. However, some do come out in support of the American golfer.

"2 straight weeks of playing partners visablly being annoyed. The tour not enforcing this is baffling"

"I haven't played in 20 years and really didn’t play a lot in the 20 years before that. Played a lot as a teen. But I still have nightmares about not being able to hit the shot and my playing partners glaring at me. Also my Dad 'Lunch is getting cold."

"Literally when has golf been a sport about making decisions when not 100% ready? Also, if you wait on next shot, what’s it matter? Clearly playing same pace as the rest of the groups. You could use a little more time thinking before sending out some of ur tweets lol"

"While your view against @_PatrickCantlay and a handful of other players is understandable, it’s also distorted. Why not change pace of play rules to encourage 'ready-golf'. Changing this alone will allow fast players to play quick, and slow players to conduct their routine."

"Spieth took his time over plenty of shots and putts. This Cantlay narrative is starting to feel like piling on"

"Amen. My gripe with Cantlay's pace is how he doesn't make a decision/discuss with caddy until it's his turn to hit. More than once, he was last of three to play & then spent a ridiculous amount of time talking about what to do...as if he hadn't seen the lye/position already."

"I would say this is part of the challenge of sport generally, but historically not true of golf. Changing that mentality/perception to become more consistent with the rest of sport is incredibly important."

"I’m no Cantlay fan at all. But Spieth and Fitz would have taken longer if they’d been in his situation. This is a one-off with Cantlay, tho, because he takes forever on routine shots. That was routine on 14."

However, there were fans who even said that it (slow gameplay) was part of the sport. Fans felt it wasn't just Patrick Cantlay, but Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick, too, had situations that took them a long time to play.

