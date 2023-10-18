2023 BMW Ladies Championship tee times: Schedule and groupings explored

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship is set to kick off in Paju, South Korea, and will feature 78 golfers competing in a no-cut, four-day tournament.

This year, there's a record-breaking $2.2 million purse, with the winner taking home a substantial $330,000. It's the 25th stop of the LPGA Tour in Korea and the fourth edition of the BMW Championship, which made its debut in 2019.

Last year's championship tournament was held in Wonju, South Korea, at the Oak Valley Country Club. Korea's Jang Ha-na, who became the inaugural champion of the tournament, is among the returning players.

The championship moves to a new location this year, the Seowon Valley Country Club's Seowon Hills, promising fresh competition and excitement.

With two previous champions returning, the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship is set to be a highlight in Korea's golfing calendar.

Tee Times and Groupings

Group 1 - Tee Time: 08:30 AM

Jennifer Kupcho

Celine Borge

Rose Zhang

Group 2 - Tee Time: 08:30 AM

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Hannah Green

Allisen Corpuz

Group 3 - Tee Time: 08:41 AM

Grace Kim

Georgia Hall

Gemma Dryburgh

Group 4 - Tee Time: 08:41 AM

Alison Lee

Amy Yang

Gaby Lopez

Group 5 - Tee Time: 08:52 AM

Olivia Cowan

Madelene Sagstrom

Mi Hyang Lee

Group 6 - Tee Time: 08:52 AM

Maria Fassi

Sung Hyun Park

Perrine Delacour

Group 7 - Tee Time: 09:03 AM

Matilda Castren

Eun-Hee Ji

Hee Young Park

Group 8 - Tee Time: 09:03 AM

Megan Khang

Sarah Schmelzel

Ariya Jutanugarn

Group 9 - Tee Time: 09:14 AM

Patty Tavatanakit

Ayaka Furue

Moriya Jutanugarn

Group 10 - Tee Time: 09:14 AM

Dabeen Yun

Esther Henseleit

Linnea Strom

Group 11 - Tee Time: 09:25 AM

Jeongeun Lee6

Peiyun Chien

Chanettee Wannasaen

Group 12 - Tee Time: 09:25 AM

Yan Liu

Ashleigh Buhai

Nasa Hataoka

Group 13 - Tee Time: 09:36 AM

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Maja Stark

Lauren Coughlin

Group 14 - Tee Time: 09:36 AM

Stephanie Kyriacou

Brooke M. Henderson

Stephanie Meadow

Group 15 - Tee Time: 09:47 AM

So Yeon Ryu

Hye-Jin Choi

A Lim Kim

Group 16 - Tee Time: 09:47 AM

Seojin Park

Sei Young Kim

Albane Valenzuela

Group 17 - Tee Time: 09:58 AM

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Linn Grant

Aditi Ashok

Group 18 - Tee Time: 09:58 AM

Sarah Kemp

Yuka Saso

Carlota Ciganda

Group 19 - Tee Time: 10:09 AM

Hyo Joo Kim

Jiyai Shin

Angel Yin

Group 20 - Tee Time: 10:09 AM

Jieun Seo

Anna Nordqvist

Alexa Pano

Group 21 - Tee Time: 10:20 AM

Minjee Lee

Celine Boutier

Danielle Kang

Group 22 - Tee Time: 10:20 AM

Hinako Shibuno

In Gee Chun

Atthaya Thitikul

Group 23 - Tee Time: 10:31 AM

Hae Ran Ryu

Ruoning Yin

Lilia Vu

Group 24 - Tee Time: 10:31 AM

Jenny Shin

Yu Liu

Andrea Lee

Group 25 - Tee Time: 10:42 AM

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Group 26 - Tee Time: 10:42 AM

Ryann O'Toole

Soomin Oh

Narin An

Where to Watch the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship?

To watch the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship, you can follow these TV/streaming times and platforms:

Wednesday, Oct. 18:

R1 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Peacock/International

Thursday, Oct. 19:

R1 (Tape Delay): 5-8 p.m. on GOLF Channel

R2 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Peacock/International

Friday, Oct. 20:

R2 (Tape Delay): 5:30-8:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel

R3 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Peacock/International

Saturday, Oct. 21:

R3 (Tape Delay): 5:30-8:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel

R4 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Peacock/International

Sunday, Oct. 22:

R4 (Tape Delay): 5:30-8:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel

You can watch live digital streaming of the championship on the NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com, golfchannel.com, and Peacock.