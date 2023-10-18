Golf

2023 BMW Ladies Championship tee times: Schedule and groupings explored

Lydia Ko of New Zealand
Lydia Ko of New Zealand will be in action too

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship is set to kick off in Paju, South Korea, and will feature 78 golfers competing in a no-cut, four-day tournament.

This year, there's a record-breaking $2.2 million purse, with the winner taking home a substantial $330,000. It's the 25th stop of the LPGA Tour in Korea and the fourth edition of the BMW Championship, which made its debut in 2019.

Last year's championship tournament was held in Wonju, South Korea, at the Oak Valley Country Club. Korea's Jang Ha-na, who became the inaugural champion of the tournament, is among the returning players.

The championship moves to a new location this year, the Seowon Valley Country Club's Seowon Hills, promising fresh competition and excitement.

With two previous champions returning, the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship is set to be a highlight in Korea's golfing calendar.

Tee Times and Groupings

Group 1 - Tee Time: 08:30 AM

  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Celine Borge
  • Rose Zhang

Group 2 - Tee Time: 08:30 AM

  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Hannah Green
  • Allisen Corpuz

Group 3 - Tee Time: 08:41 AM

  • Grace Kim
  • Georgia Hall
  • Gemma Dryburgh

Group 4 - Tee Time: 08:41 AM

  • Alison Lee
  • Amy Yang
  • Gaby Lopez

Group 5 - Tee Time: 08:52 AM

  • Olivia Cowan
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Mi Hyang Lee

Group 6 - Tee Time: 08:52 AM

  • Maria Fassi
  • Sung Hyun Park
  • Perrine Delacour

Group 7 - Tee Time: 09:03 AM

  • Matilda Castren
  • Eun-Hee Ji
  • Hee Young Park

Group 8 - Tee Time: 09:03 AM

  • Megan Khang
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Ariya Jutanugarn

Group 9 - Tee Time: 09:14 AM

  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Moriya Jutanugarn

Group 10 - Tee Time: 09:14 AM

  • Dabeen Yun
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Linnea Strom

Group 11 - Tee Time: 09:25 AM

  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Chanettee Wannasaen

Group 12 - Tee Time: 09:25 AM

  • Yan Liu
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Nasa Hataoka

Group 13 - Tee Time: 09:36 AM

  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Maja Stark
  • Lauren Coughlin

Group 14 - Tee Time: 09:36 AM

  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Brooke M. Henderson
  • Stephanie Meadow

Group 15 - Tee Time: 09:47 AM

  • So Yeon Ryu
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • A Lim Kim

Group 16 - Tee Time: 09:47 AM

  • Seojin Park
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Albane Valenzuela

Group 17 - Tee Time: 09:58 AM

  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Linn Grant
  • Aditi Ashok

Group 18 - Tee Time: 09:58 AM

  • Sarah Kemp
  • Yuka Saso
  • Carlota Ciganda

Group 19 - Tee Time: 10:09 AM

  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Jiyai Shin
  • Angel Yin

Group 20 - Tee Time: 10:09 AM

  • Jieun Seo
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Alexa Pano

Group 21 - Tee Time: 10:20 AM

  • Minjee Lee
  • Celine Boutier
  • Danielle Kang

Group 22 - Tee Time: 10:20 AM

  • Hinako Shibuno
  • In Gee Chun
  • Atthaya Thitikul

Group 23 - Tee Time: 10:31 AM

  • Hae Ran Ryu
  • Ruoning Yin
  • Lilia Vu

Group 24 - Tee Time: 10:31 AM

  • Jenny Shin
  • Yu Liu
  • Andrea Lee

Group 25 - Tee Time: 10:42 AM

  • Jin Young Ko
  • Lydia Ko
  • Nelly Korda

Group 26 - Tee Time: 10:42 AM

  • Ryann O'Toole
  • Soomin Oh
  • Narin An
Where to Watch the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship?

To watch the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship, you can follow these TV/streaming times and platforms:

Wednesday, Oct. 18:

R1 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Peacock/International

Thursday, Oct. 19:

R1 (Tape Delay): 5-8 p.m. on GOLF Channel

R2 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Peacock/International

Friday, Oct. 20:

R2 (Tape Delay): 5:30-8:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel

R3 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Peacock/International

Saturday, Oct. 21:

R3 (Tape Delay): 5:30-8:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel

R4 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Peacock/International

Sunday, Oct. 22:

R4 (Tape Delay): 5:30-8:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel

You can watch live digital streaming of the championship on the NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com, golfchannel.com, and Peacock.

