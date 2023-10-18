2023 BMW Ladies Championship tee times: Schedule and groupings explored

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship is set to kick off in Paju, South Korea, and will feature 78 golfers competing in a no-cut, four-day tournament.
This year, there's a record-breaking $2.2 million purse, with the winner taking home a substantial $330,000. It's the 25th stop of the LPGA Tour in Korea and the fourth edition of the BMW Championship, which made its debut in 2019.
Last year's championship tournament was held in Wonju, South Korea, at the Oak Valley Country Club. Korea's Jang Ha-na, who became the inaugural champion of the tournament, is among the returning players.
The championship moves to a new location this year, the Seowon Valley Country Club's Seowon Hills, promising fresh competition and excitement.
With two previous champions returning, the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship is set to be a highlight in Korea's golfing calendar.
Tee Times and Groupings
Group 1 - Tee Time: 08:30 AM
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Celine Borge
- Rose Zhang
Group 2 - Tee Time: 08:30 AM
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Hannah Green
- Allisen Corpuz
Group 3 - Tee Time: 08:41 AM
- Grace Kim
- Georgia Hall
- Gemma Dryburgh
Group 4 - Tee Time: 08:41 AM
- Alison Lee
- Amy Yang
- Gaby Lopez
Group 5 - Tee Time: 08:52 AM
- Olivia Cowan
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mi Hyang Lee
Group 6 - Tee Time: 08:52 AM
- Maria Fassi
- Sung Hyun Park
- Perrine Delacour
Group 7 - Tee Time: 09:03 AM
- Matilda Castren
- Eun-Hee Ji
- Hee Young Park
Group 8 - Tee Time: 09:03 AM
- Megan Khang
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Ariya Jutanugarn
Group 9 - Tee Time: 09:14 AM
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Ayaka Furue
- Moriya Jutanugarn
Group 10 - Tee Time: 09:14 AM
- Dabeen Yun
- Esther Henseleit
- Linnea Strom
Group 11 - Tee Time: 09:25 AM
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Peiyun Chien
- Chanettee Wannasaen
Group 12 - Tee Time: 09:25 AM
- Yan Liu
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Nasa Hataoka
Group 13 - Tee Time: 09:36 AM
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Coughlin
Group 14 - Tee Time: 09:36 AM
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Stephanie Meadow
Group 15 - Tee Time: 09:47 AM
- So Yeon Ryu
- Hye-Jin Choi
- A Lim Kim
Group 16 - Tee Time: 09:47 AM
- Seojin Park
- Sei Young Kim
- Albane Valenzuela
Group 17 - Tee Time: 09:58 AM
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Linn Grant
- Aditi Ashok
Group 18 - Tee Time: 09:58 AM
- Sarah Kemp
- Yuka Saso
- Carlota Ciganda
Group 19 - Tee Time: 10:09 AM
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Jiyai Shin
- Angel Yin
Group 20 - Tee Time: 10:09 AM
- Jieun Seo
- Anna Nordqvist
- Alexa Pano
Group 21 - Tee Time: 10:20 AM
- Minjee Lee
- Celine Boutier
- Danielle Kang
Group 22 - Tee Time: 10:20 AM
- Hinako Shibuno
- In Gee Chun
- Atthaya Thitikul
Group 23 - Tee Time: 10:31 AM
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Ruoning Yin
- Lilia Vu
Group 24 - Tee Time: 10:31 AM
- Jenny Shin
- Yu Liu
- Andrea Lee
Group 25 - Tee Time: 10:42 AM
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
Group 26 - Tee Time: 10:42 AM
- Ryann O'Toole
- Soomin Oh
- Narin An
Where to Watch the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship?
To watch the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship, you can follow these TV/streaming times and platforms:
Wednesday, Oct. 18:
R1 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Peacock/International
Thursday, Oct. 19:
R1 (Tape Delay): 5-8 p.m. on GOLF Channel
R2 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Peacock/International
Friday, Oct. 20:
R2 (Tape Delay): 5:30-8:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel
R3 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Peacock/International
Saturday, Oct. 21:
R3 (Tape Delay): 5:30-8:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel
R4 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Peacock/International
Sunday, Oct. 22:
R4 (Tape Delay): 5:30-8:30 p.m. on GOLF Channel
You can watch live digital streaming of the championship on the NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com, golfchannel.com, and Peacock.