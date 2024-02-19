2024 Genesis Invitational prize money distribution: How much did each golfer win from $20,000,000 event

The 2024 Genesis Invitational ended unexpectedly and spectacularly. Hideki Matsuyama rallied from six shots behind after 54 holes to take the title and the lion's share of the $20,000,000 purse.
Matsuyama won the 2024 Genesis Invitational with a 17-under score. This was his ninth PGA Tour victory and first since 2022. It represents a $4 million paycheck and 700 FedEx Cup points for him.
2024 Genesis Invitational final prize money distribution
Below is the final prize money distribution for the 2024 Genesis Invitational:
- 1 Hideki Matsuyama -17 $4 million
- T2 Will Zalatoris -14 $1.8 million
- T2 Luke List -14 $1.8 million
- T4 Adam Hadwin -13 $866,666
- T4 Patrick Cantlay -13 $866,666
- T4 Xander Schauffele -13 $866,666
- 7 Harris English -12 $700,000
- 8 Tom Hoge -11 $646,000
- 9 Jason Day -9 $600,000
- T10 Tommy Fleetwood -8 $455,000
- T10 Sam Burns -8 $455,000
- T10 Scottie Scheffler -8 $455,000
- T10 Eric Cole -8 $455,000
- T10 Adam Svensson -8 $455,000
- T10 J.T. Poston -8 $455,000
- T16 Byeong Hun An -7 $329,000
- T16 Max Homa -7 $329,000
- T16 Cameron Young -7 $329,000
- T19 Collin Morikawa -6 $251,400
- T19 Ludvig Åberg -6 $251,400
- T19 Viktor Hovland -6 $251,400
- T19 Tony Finau -6 $251,400
- T19 Adam Scott -6 $251,400
- T24 Lee Hodges -5 $164,857
- T24 Tom Kim -5 $164,857
- T24 Rory McIlroy -5 $164,857
- T24 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 $164,857
- T24 Russell Henley -5 $164,857
- T24 Beau Hossler -5 $164,857
- T24 Corey Conners -5 $164,857
- T31 Taylor Moore -4 $123,000
- T31 Seamus Power -4 $123,000
- T31 Brendon Todd -4 $123,000
- T31 Mackenzie Hughes -4 $123,000
- T35 Rickie Fowler -3 $106,500
- T35 Lucas Glover -3 $106,500
- T37 Sahith Theegala -2 $96,500
- T37 Ben Griffin -2 $96,500
- T39 Nicolai Højgaard -1 $82,000
- T39 Gary Woodland -1 $82,000
- T39 Denny McCarthy -1 $82,000
- T39 Nick Taylor -1 $82,000
- T39 Kurt Kitayama -1 $82,000
- T44 Emiliano Grillo E $62,400
- T44 Andrew Putnam E $62,400
- T44 Si Woo Kim E $62,400
- T44 Sungjae Im E $62,400
- T44 Brian Harman E $62,400
- 49 Cam Davis +2 $54,000
- 50 Charley Hoffman +4 $52,000
- 51 Chase Johnson +5 $51,000
2024 Genesis Invitational highlights
Hideki Matsuyama played his fourth round with an impressive 9-under 62, with nine birdies and no bogeys. The Japanese had been out of the winner's circle since 2022 and had not reached the Top 10 for almost a year.
Finishing in second place were two other surprising players. Luke List qualified for The Genesis Invitational via the "Next 10" method, while Will Zalatoris made it through a sponsor exception.
Adam Hadwin also saved his best for the last and played the fourth round for a score of 65, which placed him in T4. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who started the day as leaders, finished in the same position.