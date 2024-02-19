2024 Genesis Invitational prize money distribution: How much did each golfer win from $20,000,000 event

  • home icon
By Julio Valdera
Modified Feb 19, 2024 01:06 GMT
The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
The 2024 Genesis Invitational ended unexpectedly and spectacularly. Hideki Matsuyama rallied from six shots behind after 54 holes to take the title and the lion's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Matsuyama won the 2024 Genesis Invitational with a 17-under score. This was his ninth PGA Tour victory and first since 2022. It represents a $4 million paycheck and 700 FedEx Cup points for him.

2024 Genesis Invitational final prize money distribution

Below is the final prize money distribution for the 2024 Genesis Invitational:

  • 1 Hideki Matsuyama -17 $4 million
  • T2 Will Zalatoris -14 $1.8 million
  • T2 Luke List -14 $1.8 million
  • T4 Adam Hadwin -13 $866,666
  • T4 Patrick Cantlay -13 $866,666
  • T4 Xander Schauffele -13 $866,666
  • 7 Harris English -12 $700,000
  • 8 Tom Hoge -11 $646,000
  • 9 Jason Day -9 $600,000
  • T10 Tommy Fleetwood -8 $455,000
  • T10 Sam Burns -8 $455,000
  • T10 Scottie Scheffler -8 $455,000
  • T10 Eric Cole -8 $455,000
  • T10 Adam Svensson -8 $455,000
  • T10 J.T. Poston -8 $455,000
  • T16 Byeong Hun An -7 $329,000
  • T16 Max Homa -7 $329,000
  • T16 Cameron Young -7 $329,000
  • T19 Collin Morikawa -6 $251,400
  • T19 Ludvig Åberg -6 $251,400
  • T19 Viktor Hovland -6 $251,400
  • T19 Tony Finau -6 $251,400
  • T19 Adam Scott -6 $251,400
  • T24 Lee Hodges -5 $164,857
  • T24 Tom Kim -5 $164,857
  • T24 Rory McIlroy -5 $164,857
  • T24 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 $164,857
  • T24 Russell Henley -5 $164,857
  • T24 Beau Hossler -5 $164,857
  • T24 Corey Conners -5 $164,857
  • T31 Taylor Moore -4 $123,000
  • T31 Seamus Power -4 $123,000
  • T31 Brendon Todd -4 $123,000
  • T31 Mackenzie Hughes -4 $123,000
  • T35 Rickie Fowler -3 $106,500
  • T35 Lucas Glover -3 $106,500
  • T37 Sahith Theegala -2 $96,500
  • T37 Ben Griffin -2 $96,500
  • T39 Nicolai Højgaard -1 $82,000
  • T39 Gary Woodland -1 $82,000
  • T39 Denny McCarthy -1 $82,000
  • T39 Nick Taylor -1 $82,000
  • T39 Kurt Kitayama -1 $82,000
  • T44 Emiliano Grillo E $62,400
  • T44 Andrew Putnam E $62,400
  • T44 Si Woo Kim E $62,400
  • T44 Sungjae Im E $62,400
  • T44 Brian Harman E $62,400
  • 49 Cam Davis +2 $54,000
  • 50 Charley Hoffman +4 $52,000
  • 51 Chase Johnson +5 $51,000

2024 Genesis Invitational highlights

Hideki Matsuyama played his fourth round with an impressive 9-under 62, with nine birdies and no bogeys. The Japanese had been out of the winner's circle since 2022 and had not reached the Top 10 for almost a year.

Finishing in second place were two other surprising players. Luke List qualified for The Genesis Invitational via the "Next 10" method, while Will Zalatoris made it through a sponsor exception.

Adam Hadwin also saved his best for the last and played the fourth round for a score of 65, which placed him in T4. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who started the day as leaders, finished in the same position.

Edited by Parag Jain
