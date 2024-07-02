2024 John Deere Classic: Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 John Deere Classic will be played July 4-7 at TPC Deere Run in Illinois. As the date approaches, all the details have been finalized, including tee times and pairings, released on Tuesday, July 2.

The 156 players in the field were grouped into 52 groups of three players each, which will start from holes 1 and 10 with 11 minutes between each group. The first group has a tee time of 7:45 am to start the first round of the John Deere Classic (all times according to Eastern Time).

One of the most attractive groups during the first round of the John Deere Classic will be that of defending champion Sepp Straka, who has a tee time of 1:49 pm. Straka will be joined by Major champions Lucas Glover and Jason Day.

Another high-profile player and two-time John Deere Classic winner, Jordan Spieth, will tee off at 8:29 am. Spieth was grouped with fellow Major champion and previous winner of the event, Zach Johnson, and JT Poston.

One of the players who arrives at the John Deere Classic on a high is Aaron Rai. He finished runner-up with a great performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Englishman has a tee time of 2:22 pm for the John Deere Classic's first round, grouped with Harry Higgs, who has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour during 2024. The group is rounded out by Tyson Alexander.

John Deere Classic first round tee times and pairings

Here are the groups and tee times for the first round of the John Deere Classic:

7:45 (Hole 1) Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Josh Teater

7:45 (Hole 10) Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton

7:56 (Hole 1) Scott Piercy, Wesley Bryan, S.H. Kim

7:56 (Hole 10) Nick Watney, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

8:07 (Hole 1) Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Ryder, Scott Gutschewski

8:07 (Hole 10) Keith Mitchell, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard

8:18 (Hole 1) Nico Echavarria, Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink

8:18 (Hole 10) Jake Knapp, Luke List, Sungjae Im

8:29 (Hole 1) Camilo Villegas, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

8:29 (Hole 10) J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson

8:40 (Hole 1) Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar

8:40 (Hole 10) Nick Hardy, Michael Kim, Adam Schenk

8:51 (Hole 1) Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, Hayden Buckley

8:51 (Hole 10) Sam Stevens, Will Gordon, Harry Hall

9:02 (Hole 1) Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley, Roger Sloan

9:02 (Hole 10) Cody Gribble, Ryan Moore, Andrew Novak

9:13 (Hole 1) Martin Laird, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Lower

9:13 (Hole 10) David Lipsky, Justin Suh, Carson Young

9:24 (Hole 1) Garrick Higgo, Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer

9:24 (Hole 10) Richy Werenski, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu

9:35 (Hole 1) Zecheng Dou, Hayden Springer, Blake Hathcoat

9:35 (Hole 10) Thorbjørn Olesen, Anders Albertson, Wilson Furr

9:46 (Hole 1) Jimmy Stanger, Michael Thorbjornsen, Anders Larson (a)

9:46 (Hole 10) Rafael Campos, Harrison Endycott, Chase Johnson

9:57 (Hole 1) Trace Crowe, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kyle Westmoreland

9:57 (Hole 10) Erik Barnes, Parker Coody, Neal Shipley

1:05 (Hole 1) Ben Taylor, Ryo Hisatsune, Chandler Phillips

1:05 (Hole 10) Joel Dahmen, Bill Haas, Henrik Norlander

1:16 (Hole 1) Kevin Tway, Ben Kohles, Sami Valimaki

1:16 (Hole 10) Lanto Griffin, Russell Knox, Callum Tarren

1:27 (Hole 1) Dylan Frittelli, Eric Cole, Davis Thompson

1:27 (Hole 10) Austin Cook, Greyson Sigg, Max Greyserman

1:38 (Hole 1) Davis Riley, Adam Svensson, Denny McCarthy

1:38 (Hole 10) Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam

1:49 (Hole 1) Lucas Glover, Sepp Straka, Jason Day

1:49 (Hole 10) Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd

2:00 (Hole 1) Chris Gotterup, Nick Dunlap, Daniel Berger

2:00 (Hole 10) Peter Malnati, K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey

2:11 (Hole 1) Andrew Landry, S.Y. Noh, Brandon Wu

2:11 (Hole 10) Adam Long, Vince Whaley, Kevin Yu

2:22 (Hole 1) Aaron Rai, Harry Higgs, Tyson Alexander

2:22 (Hole 10) C.T. Pan, James Hahn, Sean O'Hair

2:33 (Hole 1) Martin Trainer, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft

2:33 (Hole 10) Maverick McNealy, Matt NeSmith, Carl Yuan

2:44 (Hole 1) Pierceson Coody, Joe Highsmith, Luke Clanton (a)

2:44 (Hole 10) Jacob Bridgeman, Patrick Fishburn, Tom Whitney

2:55 (Hole 1) Ben Silverman, Jorge Campillo, Kevin Dougherty

2:55 (Hole 10) Austin Smotherman, Ryan McCormick, Raul Pereda

3:06 (Hole 1) Chan Kim, David Skinns, Joshua Creel

3:06 (Hole 10) Rico Hoey, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jackson Buchanan (a)

3:17 (Hole 1) Nicholas Lindheim, Mac Meissner, Cole Sherwood

3:17 (Hole 10) Alejandro Tosti, Paul Barjon, Tracy Vest

The John Deere Classic will be broadcast on CBS Sports, Golf Channel and Sirius XM PGA Tour radio. First-round featured groups will be Jake Knapp, Luke List and Sungjae Im (No. 10 tee), and Nico Echavarria, Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink (No. 1 tee).

