2024 Memorial Tournament: Updated field after RBC Canadian Open explored ft. Robert MacIntyre

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is all set to begin on June 6th at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus is the host and has conducted this tournament every year since 1976. Memorial is also one of the longest-running events at the same venue on the PGA Tour.

Memorial is one of the eight signature events on the PGA Tour. Hence, the field is limited to 73 golfers and a higher prize purse than the previous year. Notable golfers in the field are Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schuffele, Justin Thomas, and others.

Moreover, the 2024 RBC Canadian Open winner Robert MacIntyre has also got into the field and will compete this week in the 2024 Memorial Tournament. He got into the field through an Aon Swing 5 exemption thanks to his incredible performance last week at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Trending

The 73 spots to compete in the 2024 Memorial Tournament have various categories. The top 50 FedExCup rankings from the previous year, Aon next 10, and Aon swing 5 rankings after the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, winners of the first four signature events, and four sponsor exemptions.

Additionally, the winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award as the men’s Division I Player of the Year will earn an unrestricted sponsor exemption, which is yet to be announced by the organizers.

Updated field of the 2024 Memorial Tournament

The field for the 2024 Memorial Tournament is competitive, with all the top golfers from the PGA Tour competing. There are no withdrawals, as even last week's champion, Robert MacIntyre, competes this week.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round

Notably, the four sponsor exemptions for this week are Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel, and Alex Noren. So, here's the list of all the golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club:

Aberg, Ludvig An, Byeong Hun Bezuidenhout, Christian Bhatia, Akshay Bradley, Keegan Burns, Sam Cantlay, Patrick Clark, Wyndham Cole, Eric Conners, Corey Davis, Cam Day, Jason Detry, Thomas Dunlap, Nick Eckroat, Austin English, Harris Finau, Tony Fitzpatrick, Matt Fleetwood, Tommy Fowler, Rickie Glover, Lucas Gotterup, Chris Griffin, Ben Grillo, Emiliano Hadwin, Adam Harman, Brian Henley, Russell Hodges, Lee Hoge, Tom Homa, Max Horschel, Billy Hovland, Viktor Hughes, Mackenzie Im, Sungjae Jaeger, Stephan Kim, Si Woo Kim, Tom Kirk, Chris Kitayama, Kurt Knapp, Jake Kuchar, Matt Lowry, Shane MacIntyre, Robert Malnati, Peter Matsuyama, Hideki McCarthy, Denny McIlroy, Rory Moore, Taylor Morikawa, Collin Noren, Alex Pavon, Matthieu Pendrith, Taylor Perez, Victor Poston, J.T. Power, Seamus Putnam, Andrew Riley, Davis Rodgers, Patrick Rose, Justin Schuffele, Xander Scheffler, Scottie Schenk, Adam Snedeker, Brandt Spieth, Jordan Straka, Sepp Svennson, Adam Taylor, Nick Sahith Theegala Thomas Justin Todd, Brandon Young, Cameron Zalatoris Will