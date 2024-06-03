2024 Memorial Tournament: Updated field after RBC Canadian Open explored ft. Robert MacIntyre

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is all set to begin on June 6th at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus is the host and has conducted this tournament every year since 1976. Memorial is also one of the longest-running events at the same venue on the PGA Tour.

Memorial is one of the eight signature events on the PGA Tour. Hence, the field is limited to 73 golfers and a higher prize purse than the previous year. Notable golfers in the field are Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schuffele, Justin Thomas, and others.

Moreover, the 2024 RBC Canadian Open winner Robert MacIntyre has also got into the field and will compete this week in the 2024 Memorial Tournament. He got into the field through an Aon Swing 5 exemption thanks to his incredible performance last week at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

The 73 spots to compete in the 2024 Memorial Tournament have various categories. The top 50 FedExCup rankings from the previous year, Aon next 10, and Aon swing 5 rankings after the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, winners of the first four signature events, and four sponsor exemptions.

Additionally, the winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award as the men’s Division I Player of the Year will earn an unrestricted sponsor exemption, which is yet to be announced by the organizers.

Updated field of the 2024 Memorial Tournament

The field for the 2024 Memorial Tournament is competitive, with all the top golfers from the PGA Tour competing. There are no withdrawals, as even last week's champion, Robert MacIntyre, competes this week.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round

Notably, the four sponsor exemptions for this week are Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel, and Alex Noren. So, here's the list of all the golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club:

  1. Aberg, Ludvig
  2. An, Byeong Hun
  3. Bezuidenhout, Christian
  4. Bhatia, Akshay
  5. Bradley, Keegan
  6. Burns, Sam
  7. Cantlay, Patrick
  8. Clark, Wyndham
  9. Cole, Eric
  10. Conners, Corey
  11. Davis, Cam
  12. Day, Jason
  13. Detry, Thomas
  14. Dunlap, Nick
  15. Eckroat, Austin
  16. English, Harris
  17. Finau, Tony
  18. Fitzpatrick, Matt
  19. Fleetwood, Tommy
  20. Fowler, Rickie
  21. Glover, Lucas
  22. Gotterup, Chris
  23. Griffin, Ben
  24. Grillo, Emiliano
  25. Hadwin, Adam
  26. Harman, Brian
  27. Henley, Russell
  28. Hodges, Lee
  29. Hoge, Tom
  30. Homa, Max
  31. Horschel, Billy
  32. Hovland, Viktor
  33. Hughes, Mackenzie
  34. Im, Sungjae
  35. Jaeger, Stephan
  36. Kim, Si Woo
  37. Kim, Tom
  38. Kirk, Chris
  39. Kitayama, Kurt
  40. Knapp, Jake
  41. Kuchar, Matt
  42. Lowry, Shane
  43. MacIntyre, Robert
  44. Malnati, Peter
  45. Matsuyama, Hideki
  46. McCarthy, Denny
  47. McIlroy, Rory
  48. Moore, Taylor
  49. Morikawa, Collin
  50. Noren, Alex
  51. Pavon, Matthieu
  52. Pendrith, Taylor
  53. Perez, Victor
  54. Poston, J.T.
  55. Power, Seamus
  56. Putnam, Andrew
  57. Riley, Davis
  58. Rodgers, Patrick
  59. Rose, Justin
  60. Schuffele, Xander
  61. Scheffler, Scottie
  62. Schenk, Adam
  63. Snedeker, Brandt
  64. Spieth, Jordan
  65. Straka, Sepp
  66. Svennson, Adam
  67. Taylor, Nick
  68. Sahith Theegala
  69. Thomas Justin
  70. Todd, Brandon
  71. Young, Cameron
  72. Zalatoris Will

