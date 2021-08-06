3 golf records held by India's Olympic medal prospect Aditi Ashok

History beckons Indian golfer Aditi Ashok. The 23-year-old sits in second place in the women's golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics after three rounds of play and needs to hang on for just one more round to win India its first Olympic medal in golf.

Aditi Ashok has posted scores of 67, 66 and 68 in the three rounds thus far to take her total to 12-under. She trails leader Nelly Korda by three strokes.

Aditi Ashok has been making steady progress over the past few years. Despite being ranked 200 in the world, the 23-year-old from Bengaluru has won quite a few tournaments and boasts some notable achievements over the course of her short career.

In this article, we take a look at some of the records the Indian golfer holds.

#1 Aditi Ashok is the first Indian woman to qualify for Youth Olympics, Olympics and Asian Games

Aditi Ashok became the only Indian golfer to participate at the Youth Olympics when she made the cut in 2014. She then qualified for the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, where she managed a 21st-place finish.

The Indian then qualified for the Rio Olympics in 2016. She led the field for two rounds before dropping off and finishing in 41st place.

#2 First Indian to play in the LPGA Tour

Aditi Ashok first managed to qualify for the Ladies European Tour in 2016. She won multiple titles in the LET, including the Hero Women's Indian Open.

A year later, she secured her LPGA Tour card and competed as a rookie, becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat.

#3 Indian with the most appearances at a Major

At just 23, Aditi is currently in her fifth year on the LPGA tour. In March, she equalled Anirban Lahiri's record for the highest number of Major appearances by an Indian (16) when she teed off at the ANA Inspiration.

On August 7, in the fourth and final round of the women's golf competition at the Olympics, Aditi Ashok could register yet another first for an Indian golfer by securing a medal.

Aditi Ashok continuing her brilliant performance as she holds her 2nd position in the 3rd round of Women's Individual Strokeplay at #Tokyo2020



Nelly Korda of #USA is at Rank 1#Golf #Olympics #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #IND pic.twitter.com/ALPupIsER6 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 6, 2021

Check out the medal tally

Also read - Olympics organizers issue notice that might guarantee Aditi Ashok golf silver medal if bad weather halts play

Edited by Arvind Sriram