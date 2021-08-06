Olympics organizers issue notice that might guarantee Aditi Ashok golf silver medal if bad weather halts play

For the third day straight, Aditi Ashok has shown some exemplary golf skills to secure the sole second position in the race for Olympic glory. With just one day to go, the 23-year old is in prime position to secure India an elusive medal in the sport. And to add to this, the weather might come in favor of Ashok as per an official statement released by the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizers.

The women's golf competition at the Summer Games could be shortened from a 72-hole event to a 54-hole event due to a tropical storm warning, a statement by the IGF competition committee revealed.

The notice, informing of the changes in tee times and a possible delay in competition, read:

"If weather permits on Saturday, we plan to start Round 4 off #1 and #10 from 6:30AM - 8:23AM with the leaders going off last on #1."

The statement continued further and said:

"If we do not complete the 72 holes on Saturday, we do have the option of completing the 72 holes, if weather permits on Sunday. If we are unable to start or complete the 72 holes, the Women's Olympic Golf Competition will revert to a 54-hole event."

The statement also gave alternate tee times in case the weather interrupted play during Round 3. However, the action on Day 3 of the women's event went ahead as per the original schedule.

The statement issued by IGF

Aditi Ashok - An Indian on a mission

The Indian has impressed everyone with her golf prowess during her second appearance at the Olympics. Ashok currently sits in second place with a score of 12 under par. USA's Nelly Korda is in the lead with a score of 15 under par after 3 rounds of play have been completed.

Aditi Ashok continuing her brilliant performance as she holds her 2nd position in the 3rd round of Women's Individual Strokeplay at #Tokyo2020



Now with the weather coming into play, a shortened competition could seal another medal for India.

