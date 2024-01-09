Golfers are primarily well-known for their sponsorship deals in apparel. They often sign long-term contracts with brands. Nonetheless, in the last few months, several golfers changed their apparel sponsorships.

Tiger Woods surprised everyone in the golf world by ending his long-term partnership with Nike, and Jason Day inked a new contract with Malbon Golf.

Below are the three golfers who changed their apparel sponsors.

3 golfers who changed their apparel sponsorships

#1 Jason Day

Australian golfer Jason Day became the first PGA Tour player to sign a deal with Malbon Golf. The former world No. 1 split his ways with Nike Golf in December 2023 to join the new brand.

The founder of Malbon Golf, Stephen Malbon, opened up about his deal with Day in a recent interview. He said (via SI):

“What I like most about Jason is his vulnerability and his openness with real-life normal stuff. He’s eager to put himself out there and be who he is respectfully, but at the same time, he’s not very scripted. I love it. It’s so relatable and awesome.”

However, fans were not happy with Day's new apparel brand and criticized him for his wardrobe choices online.

#2 Xander Schauffele

American golfer Xander Schauffele has reportedly parted ways with Adidas. He was seen sporting Descente polos at last week's The Sentry. Several of his photographs went viral on social media, in which the golfer was seen in Descente apparel. However, the switch has not been confirmed by the golfer.

Xander Schauffele Legion posted the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"A picture with a junior from a driving range clinic that Xander hosted earlier today at the Kapalua Bay Course. Probably the fullest beard/mustache I've ever seen on him. Hopefully it results in good play."

#3 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Nike have formally parted ways. The American golfer recently announced on social media that he and Nike had broken up.

After nearly three decades of collaboration, the 15-time major winner revealed the split on Monday, January 8. He shared a post on Instagram, writing:

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. (Former Nike CEO) Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

Tiger Woods left Nike, but he didn't reveal the name of his new clothing line. Since his car accident in 2021, he has been seen sporting FootJoy footwear. In every professional tournament that Woods participated in after his injury, he was seen wearing FJ's shoes.