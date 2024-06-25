3 golfers making their PGA Tour debut at 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic ft. 15-yo Miles Russell

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is scheduled to take place from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30. It is the latest PGA Tour event and as a non Signature Event, the field is rather large. Instead of the limited fields of 70 or so golfers, there will be about 156 players competing, ranging from Tom Kim to Will Zalatoris.

There will also be a few amateurs and other relatively new players in the field. This is an event that usually has a lot of players in on sponsor's exemptions, which has paved the way for three players to make their PGA Tour debut this weekend.

Three players making highly-anticipated PGA Tour debut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

3) Luke Clanton

Luke Clanton will make his PGA Tour debut this weekend

Luke Clanton will be making his debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend. The amateur showed up in his first-ever US Open this month, shooting eight over but being one of just a few amateurs (out of 16 in the field) to make the cut. Yet to turn pro, Clanton was a few strokes behind Neal Shipley for low amateur. As a result of his recent performances and his collegiate career, he earned a sponsor's exemption into the field and will try to make an impression on professional golf at the Detroit Golf Club.

2) Neal Shipley

Neal Shipley is making his debut

Neal Shipley was the low amateur at the Masters and the US Open, becoming the sixth player ever to achieve that mark in both events. He was the first to do it since Viktor Hovland in 2019. Although he's since made his pro debut in a different event, this is the first time he plays a PGA Tour event in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot six over par at the US Open (two clear of Clanton) and finished tied for 26th with Major winners Brooks Koepka and Brian Harman and quickly turned pro right after.

1) Miles Russell

Miles Russell will play the Rocket Mortgage Classic

There are very few young talents in golf like Miles Russell. He has been touted as a prodigy and mostly lived up to that billing. He has set records, including being the youngest player to ever make the cut at a Korn Ferry event. He didn't just make the cut, though, he finished T20 after shooting -14. He is only 15, and thus still a few years away from potentially turning pro, but everyone is waiting for that day. Until then, they'll have to settle for events like the Rocket Mortgage Classic.