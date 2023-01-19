5 best hybrid golf clubs to buy in 2023

The hybrid golf clubs came to the rescue of golfers struggling with poor results from long irons. Since golf adopted a rule in 1938 limiting the number of clubs to just 14 in tournaments, these struggles had been rampant.

Thus, after hybrid golf clubs came into the market a generation ago, they have been a mainstay. Equipment companies now pay great attention to the design and structure of hybrids. In 2023, there are several hybrids that one can use.

However, which one you choose depends on the level of play, physical ability, and requirement. Here's taking a look at the 5 best hybrid golf golf clubs in 2023.

Best for Beginners: Cleveland Launcher Halo Hybrid Golf Club

Cleveland Launcher Halo Hybrid Golf Club (Image via My Golf Spy)

This hybrid was developed as a best-in-class trouble-shot club. As according to developers' research, hybrids are mostly used in rough or bare, scrubby areas, the triple sole rails help through bad conditions.

It features a low center of gravity promoting higher flight of the ball. It is also visually appealing. The only drawback is that it is not appropriate in tight fairways.

However, this hybrid could be of great use to beginners.

Best Budget: Lazrus Hybrid Golf Club

Golf is an extremely expensive sport. So, it is not uncommon for players to look for a budget-friendly but quality equipments. For this, the Lazrus Hybrid is a fantastic option.

This golf club provides superior distance and control as opposed to traditional irons and is easy to align. The price runs around $55 only. However, the only con is that there are no adjustment features for face or weight angle as these features won't be available at such low prices.

However, it is an excellent choice for any golfer.

Most Versatile: PING G425 Hybrid Golf Club

Hybrids by nature were made for versatile use. Golfers could turn to hybrids when they needed a driver, wedge, or a putter. However, this hybrid from PING takes the versatility factor a notch higher as it was developed to be used in any condition.

A proprietary design called Facewrap enables the golf club to give faster ball speed to further distance and create a high launch. Another PING-exclusive engineering nuance called Spinsistency allows better spin performance. It optimizes play on off-center hits.

The only setback is that no face angle adjustability is available.

Most Adjustable: TaylorMade M3 Hybrid Rescue Club

TaylorMade M3 Hybrid Rescue Club (Image via Today's Golfer)

This golf club from TaylorMade uses cutting-edge technology to give extra adjustability. Through this, one can alter the ball's spin rate completely, changing one's performance as it affects multiple factors. It finetunes ball flight.

30 grams of clubhead weights can be moved around on a soleplate track marked 'fade' and 'draw' at the two ends of the track. However, one difficulty that arises while using this golf club is that the various alterations are confusing.

Best Overall: PXG 0317 X GEN4 Hybrid

The hybrid models from PXG have always received praise and this season's new edition is no different.

Various different graphite shafts can be fit in for players with both average and above-average swing speed. A customized weight adjustment enables a player's desired trajectory. It is strong and resilient while also having a comparatively light weight. This golf club was engineered to launch and sustain high ball flight.

However, the one thing that can be problematic is the ultra-premium price. It costs around $379.

