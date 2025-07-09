5 big names missing from the 2025 Scottish Open field ft. Jordan Spieth

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open begins on July 10 and runs through July 13 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. This marks the fifth straight year that the tournament is co-sanctioned by both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. It is also part of the Rolex Series, making it one of the most lucrative and competitive non-major events on the calendar.

Ad

The course is a par-70 links-style layout stretching over 7,200 yards and is known for its coastal winds and firm fairways. This year’s event offers a total prize purse of $9 million, with the winner receiving $1.575 million, along with 500 FedExCup points, 8,000 Race to Dubai points, and 2,000 Ryder Cup points.

The field is stacked with top players, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and defending champion Robert MacIntyre.

Ad

Trending

In total, eight of the top ten players in the world are competing. But while the field remains strong, five major names are missing from the tournament.

Five golfers who are absent from the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open field

1. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth withdrew from the Travelers Championship last month after suffering a neck spasm that affected his upper back and shoulder. It was the first time he had pulled out mid-round in nearly 300 starts on the PGA Tour. Spieth then skipped the Rocket Classic and has now opted out of the Scottish Open as well.

Ad

In addition to the injury, he and his wife Annie are expecting their third child in July. So far in the 2025 season, Spieth has had 16 starts, finishing fourth at both the WM Phoenix Open and the Byron Nelson. He placed T14 at The Masters, missed the cut at the PGA Championship, and finished T23 at the U.S. Open. He’s expected to return next week for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush if fully recovered.

Ad

2. Russell Henley

Russell Henley is currently ranked inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking but has chosen not to play at the Genesis Scottish Open. He skipped both the Rocket Classic and the John Deere Classic and is now missing from the Scottish Open field as well.

Henley recently missed the cut at both The Masters and the PGA Championship, but finished T10 at the US Open. His decision to rest this week appears to be a strategic move to reset ahead of Royal Portrush.

Ad

3. Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley is enjoying one of his most successful seasons in recent years. He won the Travelers Championship just three weeks ago and has had several top-10 finishes in 2025, including at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, and the PGA Championship.

Despite this strong run, Bradley has decided to sit out the Scottish Open. He is already qualified for The Open. Bradley is choosing to take the week off.

Ad

4. Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler is another notable absence from the Scottish Open. Once ranked in the top five in the world, Fowler is now struggling to regain his old form. He is currently ranked outside the top 100 and has not recorded a top-10 finish in 2025. He missed the cut at both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open and failed to qualify for several other high-profile events.

Fowler played the John Deere Classic last week and closed with a strong final round 66. He won the Scottish Open in 2015.

Ad

5. Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open Champion, will not be playing at the Genesis Scottish Open. The Irishman is very familiar with Royal Portrush, where he won his only major title, and is reportedly preparing for The Open by practicing on links courses in Ireland such as Portmarnock and Baltray. He hasn’t had a standout season in 2025.

Lowry has secured one top-10 finish in 2025. His decision to skip the Scottish Open seems to be more about personalized preparation. Given his past success at Portrush, his focus will be on peaking for the major next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More