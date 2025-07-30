5 big names missing from the 2025 Wyndham Championship ft. Scottie Scheffler

The upcoming Wyndham Championship will witness golfers competing at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, USA. From July 31 to August 3, 2025, the $8,200,000 tournament will witness Aaron Rai defend his 2024 title against a mixed field.

This tournament will offer PGA Tour pros one last chance to stack up their points on the FedEx Cup Standings. Since only the top 70 will advance to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the 2025 Wyndham Championship will be a compulsory event for a lot of the PGA Tour pros.

However, some big names appear to be missing at Sedgefield, and the list includes Scottie Scheffler as well.

5 big names missing from the 2025 Wyndham Championship

#5. Ludvig Aberg

Ranked 11th in the OWGR, Ludvig Aberg has shown some decent performance this season. His run includes a glorious win in the Genesis Scottish Open and a solo seventh in the Masters Tournament.

The Swede pro won't be teeing off at the Wyndham Championship this week. He appears to be taking a break following last week's T23 in the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

#4. Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas is one of the big names who won't be spotted at the golf venue in Greensboro from tomorrow. The PGA Tour pro's absence from the 2025 Wyndham Championship comes after his attendance in a good number of Tour events and majors.

Thomas' 2025 run included a win at RBC Heritage and three runner-ups at the American Express, Valspar Championship, and Truist Championship. His performances at the majors have been decent so far, with a missed cut in Oakmont CC.

#3. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele has not picked up any victories in the 2025 season so far. This week's Wyndham Championship will not witness the PGA Tour pro teeing off.

Although he is yet to clinch any wins, Schauffele has stacked up top 10s in the Masters Tournament (T8) and last week's Open Championship (T7). His only top 10 in a Tour event comes from the Genesis Scottish Open, where he secured a T8.

#2. Rory McIlroy

The Northern Irishman will take this week off following his fresh T7 in the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club last Sunday. Although he is absent from the Wyndham Championship, Rory McIlroy's performance has been epic this year.

The World's Number Two picked up some early victories on the Tour before his historical Green Jacket win at Augusta National Golf Club. With 3444 points in his bag, McIlroy ranks second on the FedEx Cup Standings, trailing behind Scheffler.

#1. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler at 153rd Open Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty

The World's Number one could have been a worthy addition to the field at Sedgefield Country Club. However, Scottie Scheffler appears to be skipping this week's PGA Tour event.

The Texan pro has picked up some serious momentum in his 2025 season through four victories up his sleeve. Two of his wins came from the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow and from last week's British Open. He is leading the FedEx Cup Standings with 4806 points.

