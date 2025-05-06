5 big names missing from the LPGA Mizuho Open 2025 feat. Charley Hull

The LPGA Tour heads to New Jersey for its next event after the Black Desert Championship, where Haeran Ryu emerged as the winner. Charley Hull will be skipping the Mizuho Open this week.
The Mizuho Americas Open debuted on the LPGA Tour in 2023 and is played at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. While Rose Zhang won the inaugural edition, Nelly Korda won the LPGA event last year and will look to defend her title this week.
Most of the top-ranked players such as Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, along with others will be seen in action at the Mizuho Americas Open that is taking place from May 8 - 11.
Top five players missing the Mizuho Americas Open ft. Charley Hull
1.Charley Hull
The English golfer has had mixed outcomes after six appearances this season. At her last event, at the Black Desert Championship, Charley Hull finished in a tie for the 40th spot on the leaderboard.
While her best finish of the year so far came at the HSBC Women's Championship (T4), a major disappointment came at the Chevron Championship where she missed the cut.
Charley Hull has chosen to skip the Mizuho Americas Open, where she had finished in the T34 position last year.
2. Lilia Vu
Besides her runner-up finish at the Ford Championship this year, Lilia Vu is having a relatively disappointing season. The World No. 6 failed to make the cut at the recent Black Desert Championship as well as the JM Eagle LA Championship.
She ended up in 78th position at the Chevron Championship. Vu, who is yet to compete at the New Jersey event, will be missing from the field this week as well.
3. Hyo-Joo Kim
The South Korean golfer has showcased steady performance this season. She sealed the victory at the Ford Championship with -22 par score and tied for second place at the Chevron Championship.
Apart from missing the cut at the JM Eagle LA event, Hyo-Joo Kim has performed decently this season. However, she will not be teeing up in New Jersey this week.
4. Jin Young Ko
Of her eight tournaments played this year, Jin Young Ko has come quite close to winning two of them - the Founders Cup and HGV Tournament of Champions. Her last appearance was at the Chevron Championship, where she finished T6.
J. Y Ko, who has had a decent year so far, has been absent on the Tour since the Chevron Championship. She'll also be skipping the Mizuho Open.
5. Lexi Thompson
Despite being semi-retired, Lexi Thompson has played four LPGA events this year, and has been competitive in most of them. At the recent Major championship, she finished tied for the 14th spot.
The 30-year-old golfer is often seen practicing on the golf course even when she's not competing on the Tour. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see her play again as Thompson will not be teeing up this week.