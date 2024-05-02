5 most expensive golf products sold by Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red ft. hoodies, caps and more

Last year, Tiger Woods ended his partnership with Nike which shocked many people in sports. After all, Woods' partnership with Nike yielded great results for both parties. While the company built its entire golf division around Woods, the latter made a lot of money.

It's reported that Woods' 27-year partnership with the clothing brand earned him more than $800 million. Hence, when he parted ways, many were shocked. However, there were speculations about the 48-year-old launching his brand. In February, these speculations came true when Woods unveiled Sun Day Red.

Almost three months later, on Wednesday this week, it was revealed that products from Tiger Woods' new brand are now available for sale to the public. In this article, we will look at some of the most expensive items in each category:

#5 Ball Marker in Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red costs $50

Apart from merchandise, Tiger Woods has made sure to add some great golfing accessories to Sun Day Red. However, the prices of these accessories are something not many agree with. For starters, the limited edition Ball Marker in the store costs $50.

#4 Hats

A golf player without a hat seems a bit odd, doesn't it? Who can understand this better than Tiger Woods? Hence, when he announced Sun Day Red in February, it was a known fact that the brand would sport a wide range of hats.

At Sun Day Red, the hats start from a price of $40 and go up to $50. Until now, these hats are available in black and green color, and they are said to be designed for comfort and style.

#3 T-Shirts

One of the key products that will attract many customers to Sun Day Red is the variety of T-Shirts available. From Fermi T-Shirt to The Hunt T-Shirt and even training ones, the store is home to quite a variety. The prices of these T-shirts range between $70 and $90.

Based on the description of the products, the T-Shirts are made for playing. As the business continues to grow, it will be interesting to see how much money Tiger Woods and Sun Day Red make through T-Shirt sales.

#2 Polos

The second-most expensive product at Sun Day Red is the polos. With a variety of different polos, Sun Day Red is offering its customers a chance to select what they like. The prices of the polos begin from $120 and go up to $175. In the entire store, this particular category seems to have the most variety.

From plain polos to stripes and camo, there are different things to choose from, which makes things exciting. While the plain polos are priced at $120, the Tiger Camo Polo is the most expensive at $175.

#1 Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red's most expensive item is the Hoodie

Until now, the most expensive item available in Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red is the 3D Knit Hoodie. Available in black and white, the cost of the hoodie is $200. As per the summary of the product, it's best suited for those looking to achieve mobility for clean and unrestricted swings.

On social media, several people have spoken against the high price point, but then there have also been people who have defended it.