5 golfers who underperformed at the 2025 US Women’s Open ft. Lexi Thompson

The US Women’s Open 2025 was a captivating event, keeping fans on the edge of their seats rights till the end. The tournament was contested at Erin Hills from May 29 to June 1.

Fans witnessed numerous ups and downs for several golfers, but Maja Stark of Sweden eventually stood tall. She finished with a total score of 7-under par, narrowly edging out world number one Nelly Korda and Rio Takeda, who finished tied for second place with 5-under par.

While these golfers had a wonderful event, here are five golfers who underperformed at the 2025 US Women's Open.

#5 Lilia Vu

LPGA: US Women’s Open presented by Ally - First Round - Source: Imagn

Lilia Vu is currently ranked seventh in the Rolex Official Women's Golf Rankings. She is a two-time major winner, making her one of the top players in this year's US Women's Open. Unfortunately, this tournament did not go well for her, as she finished 18 strokes over par.

Vu finished with a total score of 162, including rounds of 80 and 82. Vu finished third-last in this tournament, just ahead of Dana Williams and Lauren Nguyen.

#4 Brooke Henderson

LPGA: The Chevron Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Brooke Henderson did not have a good week at the US Women’s Open this year. Despite being a fan favourite for this event, she was unable to reach the cut.

Henderson finished the competition six strokes over par after two rounds, scoring 75. Despite a strong start earlier this year, when she ended three events outside of the top 15, the two-time major winner is still having a difficult season.

#3 Jeeno Thitikul

LPGA: US Women’s Open presented by Ally - First Round - Source: Imagn

Jeeno Thitikul, currently ranked second in the world, was unable to put her game together in the US Women’s Open. She improved her putting significantly, but her tee shots were somewhat off, resulting in a missed cut.

Thitikul finished three strokes over par, with rounds of 75 and 73, for a total score of 147.

#2 Yuka Saso

LPGA: The Chevron Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Yuka Saso faced a lot of pressure as she entered the 2025 US Women's Open. She was not only the defending champion this year, but she had also won the tournament twice in her career. But Saso was unable to perform to her full potential this year and missed the cut.

She got off to a shaky start in her competition, shooting two strokes over par. While she restored some of her form in the second round with an even par, it was not enough for her to play on the weekend.

#1 Lexi Thompson

US Women’s Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Lexi Thompson has long been regarded as one of the top golfers. After years of performing, she announced her semi-retirement last year. She only competes in big tournaments, and the US Women's Open was on that list.

Unfortunately, some rust on her game prompted her to miss the cut at the US Women’s Open. Thompson finished the tournament three strokes over par, with rounds of 73 and 74.

