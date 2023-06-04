Golfers are attempting to qualify for the 2023 US Open, which is set to take place later this month. Although the majority of the players qualified based on the numerous criteria published by the officials, players still have a chance to join the star-studded field of the year's third major.

The final qualification round will be placed in 10 different locations over 36 holes on Monday, June 5. Here are five golfers to keep an eye on during Monday's qualifying round for the US Open.

5 golfers to watch at the 2023 US Open Final Qualification

1) Michael Block

Michael block (Image via Getty)

Michael Block became the fans' favorite golfer after finishing 15th at the 2023 PGA Championship. With his consistent shot and never-give-up attitude, the club pro player stole the hearts of golf fans all around the world. He will compete in the US Open qualification round on Monday at Lambton Golf and Country Club.

After being placed in the top 15 at this year's PGA Championship, Michael Block has already secured a spot in the 2024 PGA Championship and had been invited to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge. He will also compete in the RBC Canadian Open. Block has previously played in the US Open but did not make the cut.

2) Luke Donald

Luke Donald (Image via Getty)

Luke Donald, the European Team's Ryder Cup captain, has struggled this season. His highest solo finish was a tie for 39th place at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Ryder Cup begins in three months, and fans are eager to see the captain return to the game.

He hadn't competed in the US Open since 2019. Donald will compete in the Monday qualifier at Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club.

3) Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson (Image via Getty)

Both Ryder Cup captains will compete in the US Open qualifier on Monday. To qualify for the US Open, Zach Johnson will also play at Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club.

Zach Johnson has won two major championships and finished ninth in his most recent attempt at the US Open. However, he has struggled with his game this season and has yet to finish in the top 10.

4) Matthew Wolff

Matthew Wolff (Image via Getty)

Matthew Wolff was recently ousted from Brooks Koepka's team at the LIV Golf. However, his main concern is to qualify for the major event. He will be playing at Pine Tree Golf Club for the Monday qualification.

Matthew Wolff has two top-10 finishes on the LIV Golf but struggled to finish in the top 30 in the last four events of the Saudi-backed circuit. It would be interesting to see if he can make it to the US Open field on June 5.

5) Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman (Image via Getty)

Another LIV golfer Marc Leishman will be playing on Monday to earn an opportunity to compete in the third major of the year. He had last played at the major tournament in 2022 at The Open Championship in St. Andrews but unfortunately missed the cut.

He currently plays on the LIV Golf series and recorded the best finish this year at the Singapore event, where he settled at 16th place.

