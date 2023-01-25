6 soccer stars who play golf 

Golf has always been a sport favored by celebrities from various walks of life. Athletes from other sports also often find their way to golf courses.

It is comparatively less physically draining and is a great way for athletes to stay active without the risk of injury. It can also be a great way to let off steam without coaches, doctors or managers around.

Celebrities from Nick Jonas to Michael Phelps are all golf enthusiasts, and soccer stars are no exception.

Here's a look at the top six soccer stars who love playing golf.

Which soccer stars play golf?

6) Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker at the British Airways Stages Golf Challenge on the Wing of a 747 (Image via Ian Walton/Getty Images for British Airways)

The former England international and current sports broadcaster has talked about his love of the sport several times. In fact, it has been a Lineker family favorite for ages. The four-handicapper spoke about the happy memories associated with it in an interview with Surrey Life back in 2011.

"It’s a place of many, many happy memories for me. It’s where I broke 70 for the first time under the watchful eye of Ernie Els. A great day, so I love heading back there – it brings it all back. View from the 18th hole at Sunningdale – pretty majestic," Lineker said.

5) Jamie Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp at the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The former Liverpool midfielder, current columnist and sports pundit cited his father as a golfing influence. He is a four-handicapper and is a member at Queenwood in Surrey. Redknapp spoke to Sky Sports about his love for the sport in 2015.

"We used to play at a club close to where we lived near Bournemouth. We used to pitch up when the golf club had closed and play a few holes," he said.

4) Dwight Yorke

Dwight Yorke at the 2016 BMW PGA Championship - Previews (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The Manchester United legend was introduced to the sport by Dean Saunders at Aston Villa.

The four-handicapper is also good friends with Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia. Yorke spoke about the sport in an interview with The Golf House.

"I don’t think I chose golf. Golf chose me. To be fair, after retirement, I wanted to keep myself as active as possible. It’s something to do. Something to keep you competitive enough," Yorke said.

3) Alan Hansen

Alan Hansen at the 2017 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Previews (Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The former Liverpool star and current sports pundit wanted to be a professional golfer and even walked away from soccer at the age of 15 to pursue a career in golf. However, the Scottish player returned to soccer after two years.

The three-handicapper spoke about it to The Guardian in 2004.

"I play off three (ie very tidy), but then I have been playing for, ooh, 41 years. It was always my number one sport; I always loved golf more than anything else," he said.

2) Andriy Schevchenko

Andriy Shevchenko at the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day One (Image via Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

The former manager of Ukraine's men's national team is a member of the Wentworth Golf Club and has played in the Challenge Tour events. He debuted at the Kharkov Superior Cup in 2013. The two-handicapper spoke about it at the time, saying:

"This is the first big event for me and of course it is the first event in Ukraine so it's a huge event for golf in this country. I have played with many good players in pro-ams but this is different. I hope I play well...but I just want to have a good time and enjoy the week."

1) Jimmy Bullard

The former Hull City star struggled with injuries in the latter part of his soccer career. After being forced into retirement due to persistent knee troubles, Bullard turned to golf.

He turned pro in 2013 and even appeared on the EuroPro Tour that year, where he reached the final stage of qualifying.

He spoke to Today's Golfer about his golfing ambitions in 2014.

"I want to be known as a golfer as opposed to a former footballer. I just want a bit of recognition and to prove to myself I can play golf as a professional and win some money at the same time," he said.

He further added:

"I know the main European Tour is too far away. Am I that good yet? No. But I’d love to one day be competing at the top end of the EuroPro which would put me in touching distance of the Challenge Tour. One step at a time."

Poll : 0 votes