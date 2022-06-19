"The whole thing is a disaster" - Dean Saunders says 'football comes second' for 'Instagram team' Manchester United  

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has branded Manchester United an "Instagram team" following Paul Pogba's recent comments about the contract he was offered by the club.

The Pogmentary, which follows the life of the 29-year-old midfielder, has been released on Amazon Prime and caused much dismay among Red Devils supporters.

The club spent well over £100 million last summer on Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Manchester United suffered a miserable campaign as they recorded their lowest-ever Premier League points total. They finished sixth in the table, meaning they will miss out on Champions League football next season.

Former Wales forward Saunders believes Manchester United have their priorities completely wrong. He referenced Paul Pogba, who will once again leave Old Trafford on a free transfer this summer.

Saunder told TalkSPORT:

"The whole thing is a disaster. Man United are the only club that can give a player away for free twice and pay £90million for him.

"I'm purposely not going to watch that documentary because Man United are like an Instagram team – football comes second. Do your talking on the pitch and then you can do as many documentaries as you like.

"If [Mohamed] Salah or [Sergio] Aguero did a documentary I'd watch it, I admire them, week-in week-out earning their wages. When someone's not earning their wages and then does a documentary, it just sums it up."

Documentary reveals strained relationship between Paul Pogba and Manchester United

As reported by The Athletic, the 2018 World Cup winner was filmed complaining about his latest contract offer by the Red Devils. The 20-time champions of England offered Pogba two deals worth more than £290,000 per week.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult second spell at the club since returning from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world-record fee.

In the documentary, Pogba is filmed asking his agent Mino Raiola if United had made another offer, to which the latter replied in the affirmative.

Per Sky Sports, the superagent said:

"They absolutely want you to stay. For me, the offer doesn't reflect that. I told them, 'If you want him to stay, don't make that offer'. I will make them understand that if they really want you to stay and they want to build a project around you, this time they have to act differently and put the money on the table."

The midfielder then replies:

"They're bluffing. How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that."

