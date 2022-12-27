Achraf Hakimi urges Kylian Mbappe to push for PSG to sign Liverpool target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi has reportedly urged Kylian Mbappe to push for a potential permanent transfer of Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

Amrabat, 26, has been a first-team regular for Fiorentina since arriving from Club Brugge for a fee in the region of £16 million in 2020. So far, he has featured in 78 games across all competitions for La Viola.

A tireless presence in the heart of midfield, the Moroccan turned heads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Due to his crucial contributions to the Atlas Lions' historic fourth-place finish, he has recently emerged as a transfer target for the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Morocco can be so proud of their World Cup. Bono outstanding as both keeper & leader. Captain Romain Saiss solid at the back. Achraf Hakimi the heartbeat of the team. Hakim Ziyech brilliant all tournament. & Sofyan Amrabat & Azzedine Ounahi two of the top midfielders in Qatar. Morocco can be so proud of their World Cup. Bono outstanding as both keeper & leader. Captain Romain Saiss solid at the back. Achraf Hakimi the heartbeat of the team. Hakim Ziyech brilliant all tournament. & Sofyan Amrabat & Azzedine Ounahi two of the top midfielders in Qatar.👏 https://t.co/PHMQ6nmrfH

According to TUTTOmercatoWEB journalist Marco Conterio, Hakimi has intimated Mbappe about pushing PSG to snap up his compatriot Amrabat. The Parisians are interested in preparing an offer for the Utrecht academy graduate in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Amrabat, who has a contract until June 2024 at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, has a valuation of around £35 million. However, PSG are willing to dish out £22 million for his signature, as per Al Mountakhab.

Earlier this summer, Christophe Galtier's side roped in four midfielders to complete a midfield overhaul. The club dished out a combined fee of over £85 million to sign Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Renato Sanches, and Carlos Soler from Porto, Napoli, LOSC Lille, and Valencia respectively.

Liverpool are currently in the market for a first-team midfielder. The club are set to lose veteran James Milner and injury-prone pair Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita on free transfers next summer.

"I don't know the amount of money you need but I am not against investment. That is clear. The future here is bright", Klopp added. Jurgen Klopp on future investments for Liverpool: "We will see what the future brings, but I am convinced it will be good"."I don't know the amount of money you need but I am not against investment. That is clear. The future here is bright", Klopp added. Jurgen Klopp on future investments for Liverpool: "We will see what the future brings, but I am convinced it will be good". 🔴 #LFC"I don't know the amount of money you need but I am not against investment. That is clear. The future here is bright", Klopp added. https://t.co/csnDzDQloa

Liverpool in race to sign PSG target

Speaking to TEAMTALK, transfer insider Graeme Bailey shed light on the transfer saga involving Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar. He said:

"Inter still believe that they will convince Skriniar to stay but he will very soon be able to field those pre-contract offers in January. PSG were always and still are, but now all the top Premier League clubs are interested in him too. The chance to land one of the world’s best defenders at 27 does not come along too often."

Pinpointing the Reds as one of the interested clubs, Bailey added:

"So even Manchester City, who don't have a new centre-half at the top of their wanted list, are ready to put an offer to him. But so are Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle. The battle for Skriniar will be fascinating if he decides to leave."

Skriniar, 27, has been a crucial first-team starter for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017. He has helped his club win three trophies, making 236 overall appearances in the process.

