6 things about French golfer Celine Boutier you need to know

Celine Boutier, who clinched her sixth LPGA victory recently, was born on November 10, 1993. She currently plays on the LPGA as well as the LET Tour. However, before joining her current tours, she played a decent amount of matches on the Symetra Tour.

Boutier has won 14 events since she became a professional. She also had some of the best finishes while playing in the major tournaments. However, there are several must-know things about the 29-year-old golfer.

Six things to uncover about Celine Boutier

The French star has dedicated years to improving her golf game to reach where she is now. Below are several interesting facts about her personal as well as professional life.

#1 Boutier was born to Thai parents

Celine Boutier was born to a Thai couple, Christopher and Jacqueline Boutier. Her parents moved to France from Thailand, where she grew up with her twin sister Christie and young brother Kevin.

#2 Celine Boutier's brother Kevin is also interested in golf

The six-time LPGA Tour winner's brother Kevin is interested in the golf sport as much as his sister. He serves as a certified golf instructor.

In addition to this, Kevin has triumphed in three consecutive conference championships at the collegiate level since then. Furthermore, he even caddied for Celine in 2017.

#3 Boutier attended Duke University

Boutier played golf for four years as a member of Duke University's team. In addition to being on the ACC Honor Roll her whole four years, she assisted the Blue Devils in their 2014 national championship victory. In the same year, she was awarded WGCA Player of the Year.

In addition to playing golf, she majored in psychology and minored in economics, as well as earning a certificate in markets and management.

#4 Celine Boutier has competed in the Junior Solheim Cup

The French professional golfer participated in the Junior Solheim Cup in 2011. She played alongside well-known golfers Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, and Amy Boulden.

However, the team from Europe failed to win that year, as the Americans tied 12-12 and retained the Cup.

#5 Boutier has two wins on the Symetra Tour

Celine Boutier was successful in winning twice on the Symetra Tour. She first triumphed at the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic in 2017. Later, she won the Sioux Falls Great LIFE Challenge in the same year.

#6 Boutier has won four LPGA events in 2023

Since joining the tour, Boutier has clinched six trophies. Her first win came in 2019 with the ISPS Handa Vic Open, followed by the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2021.

However, her steady performance helped her win four times on the circuit this year. She first won the LPGA Drive On Championship in March. Then she won the Evian Championship, which is one of the women's Majors, in July.

Her third win came in August with the Women's Scottish Open, and she recently emerged victorious in the October Maybank Championship.