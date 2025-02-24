$60M-worth LIV Golf legend backs Tiger Woods & Roger Federer’s favourite watch brand

Tiger Woods and Roger Federer's favorite watch company recently received a supportive gesture from a popular LIV Golf player. Joaquin Niemann shared Rolex's latest promotional reel on his Instagram story on February 24, 2025. As per the watchmaker's teaser, they are going to launch a product on February 25.

Ad

The Torque GC member currently has around 219k followers on his official Instagram page. Niemann often shares moments on the course, his tournament stats, fitness sessions and glimpses into his life. Widely regarded as a LIV Golf legend, Niemann recently shared Rolex's promotional teaser featuring Tiger Woods and Federer.

Niemann shares promotional teaser from Rolex / source: @joaco_niemann on IG

Last year, Niemann won the LIV Golf events in Mayakoba and Jeddah. He also made the top 10 list eight times in the PIF-backed Saudi Golf League in 2024. The 26-year-old Chilean recently won the LIV Golf Adelaide event with 13-under 203. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Niemann has a net worth of $60 million.

Ad

Trending

Both Tiger Woods and Federer are sponsored athletes by popular watchmaker Rolex. The 82-time PGA Tour winner began his journey with Rolex in 1996. Although he had a brief stint with Tag Heuer in the middle, he became a Rolex brand ambassador in 2011. On several occasions, Woods has often been spotted wearing the Rolex Deepsea Sea-Dweller.

Federer's journey with Rolex began in 2001, and like Tiger Woods, he is a brand ambassador for the company. The tennis legend has an extensive collection of Rolex watches, including the Rolex Day Date, Rolex Daytona, Rolex GMT Master II and the Wimbledon-themed Rolex Datejust 36.

Ad

Like Woods, Federer has worn his Rolex at tournaments inlcuding many Grand Slam events. Both athletes have longstanding relationships with the popular watchmaker.

Tiger Woods and Roger Federer's history

Woods and Federer first met in 2006 when the 15-time major winner flew in to watch the U.S. Open. After Federer won his third consecutive title, Woods met him in the locker room to celebrate his victory. The two athletes quickly became friends, and the following year they starred in the 2007 Gilette commercial.

Ad

Shortly after Federer won the 2017 Australian Open, Woods told talkSPORT:

"As you get older, you change your game and you do things slightly differently, and he did that. Am I going to do that? Yeah, I’m not going to be hitting balls like some of these guys, 340, out there. What Rog has done is he’s been dominant for so long."

Ad

Federer explained how he lost touch with Tiger Woods in an interview back in 2018 (quoted by ExpressUK):

"It was more about wishing good luck. When he faced problems, he disappeared and changed his number... we shared some great memories. He supported me a lot. We enjoyed ourselves with the fight for other Grand Slams."

Federer and Woods met each other when both were at their peak. This incident occurred shortly after Woods' alleged extramarital problems came to light. Gilette dropped the legendary golfer from its list of endorsed athletes after the allegations hit major media outlets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins