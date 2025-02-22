Jimmy Connors once revealed which player best reflected his personality between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Connors shared his opinion on the duo during their respective campaigns at the 2017 US Open.

That year, Nadal entered the New York Major as the top seed. He produced a strong campaign at the event, beating the likes of Dusan Lajovic, Taro Daniel, and Alexandr Dolgopolov to set up a quarterfinal clash with Andrey Rublev.

The Spaniard remained on course for a much-awaited semifinal encounter with No. 3 seed Roger Federer, who was set to face Juan Martin del Potro in the quarterfinals after emerging victorious against Frances Tiafoe, Mikhail Youzhny, and Feliciano Lopez.

In an interview with the US Open before the quarterfinal fixtures, Jimmy Connors was asked which of the two players embodied the same intense, fiery passion he was known for during his playing days. The former World No. 1 was quick to give the nod to Rafael Nadal, praising the Spaniard's unmistakable passion on the court.

In contrast, Connors pointed out that Roger Federer stood apart with the elegance he displayed in his movement and playing style.

"[Rafael] Nadal for sure. [Roger] Federer is a different player, more elegant in the way he moves around the court and his game and his strokes. Rafa is getting in the trenches with you. If I had someone watching my back, I’d like it to be him," Connors said.

"You can see the passion. I’m not saying other don’t, I’m saying he expresses it and lets it go around the stadium so that the people who are watching him can understand what he’s going through and then can get behind him and root for him," he added.

"You’re looking at everybody saying that’s the final" - Jimmy Connors on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's potential SF clash at US Open 2017

Although Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's potential semifinal clash at the 2017 US Open was being considered the real final of the Major, Jimmy Connors asserted there were still young players left in the draw who would be motivated to clinch their maiden Grand Slam title.

"Well, the interesting match if they both get there is in the semifinal this year. You’re looking at everybody saying that’s the final, but no, it’s not the final. The other half of the draw now is so wide open for someone to make their name and get that first US Open, that first Grand Slam," Connors said during the same interview.

"For these young kids to have had an opportunity like that, those who have lost already will ask what went wrong or will I have another chance like that. For those still in, I want to hear their heart beat. To have this opportunity is very special," he added.

Interestingly, Juan Martin del Potro defeated Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the New York Major. Nadal then claimed a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 win over Del Potro to advance to the title clash, with Kevin Anderson reaching his first Major final from the other side of the draw.

Subsequently, the Spaniard defeated Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the final to secure his third US Open title and 16th Grand Slam trophy.

