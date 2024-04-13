7 big-name golfers who failed to make the cut at the Masters

The first and second rounds of the 2024 edition of the Masters have concluded. The third round is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the iconic Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. At the end of the second round, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa share the lead with six under par.

Major golf tournaments implement cuts after the first 36 holes of play and the Masters is no different. The cutline at the 2024 Masters settled at 6-over 148. According to the rules at Augusta, the top 50 players inclusive of ties qualify for the weekend rounds.

Out of the 89 players, only 60 players made the cut after the second day at the Masters. In 2023, only 54 players could cross the line. So, 29 players have failed to make the cut going to Saturday. Among them, there are several notable players like Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and more. Out of the six big players we listed in yesterday's article, four failed to make the cut.

The 29 players who won't be playing on Saturday at the Augusta National Golf Course are:

Lee Hodges: +7 Mike Weir: +7 Justin Rose: +7 Sungjae Im: +7 Austin Eckroat: +7 Zach Johnson: +7 Sergio Garcia: +7 Justin Thomas: +7 Nick Dunlap: +7 Wyndham Clark: +7 Stewart Hagestad (amateur): +8 Christo Lamprecht (amateur): +8 Viktor Hovland: +8 Sam Burns: +9 Brian Harman: +9 Jordan Spieth: +9 Peter Malnati: +10 Bubba Watson: +10 Stephan Jaeger: +10 Santiago de la Fuente (amateur): +10 Charl Schwartzel: +11 Ryo Hisatsune: +12 Fred Couples: +12 Jasper Stubbs (amateur): +12 Dustin Johnson: +13 Gary Woodland: +13 Nick Taylor: +14 Adrian Meronk: +14 Emiliano Grillo: +15

7 big-name golfers who failed to make the cut at Masters

1. Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas was already the favorite of bookies to miss the cut at the tournament. He was sitting comfortably at T29 with even par at 72 after the first round but on the second day, his performance failed to live up to the expectations.

Thomas was even par going into the final four holes on Friday. But double bogeys on holes 15, 16, and 18, and an additional bogey on the 17th, resulted in him finishing seven-over par. The two-time PGA champion was recently in the news after he parted ways with Jim "Bones" Mackay.

2. Dustin Johnson

In his 14th appearance at the Masters, Dustin Johnson failed to make the cut for the third time. Johnson started well at one over in 13 holes in the first round but back-to-back double bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes disrupted his momentum.

He was at six over after the first day. The second round didn't get any better for the 2020 Masters champion; he was plagued by six bogeys in nine holes, with his only birdie on the 13th. Further, consecutive bogeys on the 17th and 18th ended his journey at Augusta.

3. Sergio Garcia

In his 25th start at Augusta, Sergio Garcia missed the cut for the 10th time. The 2017 Masters champion had a promising start with a 72 on Thursday but ended his journey after a 6-over 42 finish, including a closing double bogey.

4. Stephan Jaeger

Stephan Jaeger recently emerged victorious at the Texas Children's Houston Open. The 34-year-old German was hoping to turn the tables in his first Masters' appearance but missed the cut and finished with a disappointing score of +13.

Johnson struggled in the second round and posted a score of 79. Throughout the tournament, he managed one birdie, 23 pars, 10 bogeys, and two double bogeys.

5. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth didn't have the best of starts on Friday, particularly at the par-5 15th where he carded a nine after overshooting the green and finding the water multiple times.

Spieth carded a 79, his worst in 40 career rounds at the Augusta National. He missed the cut for the second time in his 11th appearance. It is also his third missed cut in his last four Tour starts.

6. Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson had a decent start and was at two over and above the cut after 27 holes. However, disaster struck with a double bogey on No. 10, a quadruple bogey on No. 11, and another double bogey on No. 12.

Watson, the 2012 and 2014 Masters champion, failed to make the cut for the second straight year, despite a decent finish.

7. Sam Burns

Burns, World No. 22 in the golf rankings, missed the Masters cut for the second time in three years. Burns lost the momentum in the first round after three double bogeys resulting in an 80. He carded 73 in the second round but missed the cut.