8 golfers to watch out for in the race for FedEx Cup Playoff spots  

The PGA Tour 2022-23 season is approaching its end. Yes, it's the final week with the final event of the season, Wyndham Classic 2023, scheduled to be played at Sedgefield Country Club, North Carolina. Although this doesn't mean that golfing is completed this year.

In fact, the exciting post-season, the FedEx Cup playoffs, is set to commence in mid-August. With only one event left, golfers would be looking to secure their spots for the exciting event.

Without further delay, let's have a look at our top 8 golf star golfer names who would be looking for a spot in the upcoming post-season playoff race.

#8 Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland with the US Open trophy, 2019 (via Getty Images)

Four-time PGA Tour title winner, including a major - the US Open 2019, is struggling on the 97th rank in the FedEx Cup rankings. However, his chances in the post-season playoffs seem minimal but he can still try.

Gary Woodland would require a tied third finish at the Wyndham Championship that commences on August 3.

#7 Garrick Higgo

The 24-year-old South African golfer currently stands in 72nd position in the rankings. His chances to make it into the post-season playoffs are quite high compared to other players on this list.

Garrick Higgo will need a higher 51st-rank finish in the final event of the PGA Tour 2022-23 season.

#6 Kevin Streelman

Considered one of the most respected voices on the PGA Tour, Kevin Streelman currently stands in 84th position on the FedEx Cup rankings. His tied second finish in the recently concluded 3M Open 2023 has boosted his chances for postseason playoffs.

Kevin Streelman would require a top-16 finish in the last event of the PGA Tour season.

#5 Justin Suh

The World No. 70 is currently placed 77th in the FedEx Cup rankings. Justin Suh hasn't had an impactful 2022-23 season, with just two top-10 finishes in 27 starts, this could be a major reason behind him staying so low.

Suh would look to have a two-way tied 19 or higher finish in the upcoming Wyndham Championship 2023.

#4 Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace with Corales Puntacana Championship trophy, 2023 (via Getty Images)

Despite his win at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, the 33-year-old English golfer is struggling for a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He currently stands in 80th position.

Matt Wallace's reason behind staying too low in the rankings is his 13 missed-cut performance. He will have to finish higher than 14 in the North Carolina event this week.

#3 Ben Taylor

Despite not winning a single PGA Tour title, the 31-year-old English golfer has the best chance to make it into the post-season playoffs, if he manages to get a decent finish in the Wyndham Championship 2023.

Ben Taylor stands 71st in the FedEx Cup rankings. He would require under 55 finish on the leaderboard this week at North Carolina.

#2 Shane Lowry

The 2019 Open Championship winner hangs on 76th rank in the FedEx Cup rankings. He just had one top 10 finish in 17 events he played on the PGA tour.

Shane Lowry would require to finish higher or equivalent to a two-way tied 23rd finish in the upcoming Wyndham Championship.

#1 Justin Thomas

The 30-year-old American golfer currently stands in 79th position in the FedEx Cup rankings. His 2022-23 season has been nothing but forgettable.

However, the two-time major champion Justin Thomas would be looking for a rank higher than 18 at the Sedgefield Country Club this week, to secure a spot in the post-season playoffs.