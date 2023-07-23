“A future The Open winner” - Tom Kim's performance wins hearts of golf fans as he plays through an injured ankle

Tom Kim is truly a fighter! Despite suffering from a grade-1 ankle injury, he continued to play in The Open Championship. And to put the cherry on the cake, he finished his campaign at Royal Liverpool Golf Club with a T2 rank on the leaderboard.

The Open's official Twitter account shared a video of Tom Kim playing with an ankle tear and captioned it with these words:

"Playing with a tear in his ankle, Tom Kim is now in second place in The Open."

The Open @TheOpen Playing with a tear in his ankle, Tom Kim is now in second place in The Open. pic.twitter.com/hccGiB9aZ9

Fans were so impressed with the South Korean golfer's dedication that they jumped into the comment section to show their love and support for him.

A fan even predicted that Tom Kim would win The Open Championship in the future,

Another fan warned other golfers to be aware of wounded golfers. He appreciated the golfer's efforts too.

Luke Elvy @Luke_Elvy @TheOpen Beware the wounded golfer is a cliché for a reason. Great playing!

A fan pointed out Tom Kim's cap that he wore turned back. He asked the golfer to wear it right or just take it off.

LA Lou @loucor75 @TheOpen I may be old fashion, but Kim needs to either put his cap on correctly, or take it off. Respect tradition.

How did Tom Kim perform at The Open Championship 2023?

The 21-year-old South Korean professional golfer Tom Kim was phenomenal at The Open Championship in Hoylake. Especially, his last round was sensational as he finished on T2 rank on the leaderboard.

Kim started his campaign at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Thursday with a score of 3 over 74. He reached that score with the help of two birdies and five bogeys.

However, on Friday, Kim carried a score of 68 to get to a total of under 3. He scored four birdies, a bogey, and multiple pars in the second round of the Open Championship.

After making the cut, he started his third round's play with three consecutive pars, which were followed by three consecutive birdies. Finally, Tom Kim carded another round of 3 under 68.

In the final round, Kim started slow but gained pace after a few holes. He started off with two consecutive bogeys but after a par shot, he went on to putt a birdie, which was followed by an epic eagle. In the end, he shot a round of 67 to take him under 4 and finish on T2 rank on the leaderboard.

Who lifted the Claret Jug in The Open Championship 2023?

The 151st edition of the Open Championship was won by American golfer Brian Harman. He defeated four tied runner-ups: Sepp Straka, Jon Rahm, Tom Kim, and Jason Day, by a big margin of six strokes.

Brian Harman with the Claret Jug (via Getty Images)

Harman maintained his lead from Day 2 itself at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake. At the start of the final round, he had a lead of five strokes against then-second-ranked Cameron Young. Finally, he carded a 3 under 70 to take his total to 13 under 271.

Brian Harman won his first major tournament and lifted the Claret Jug. He also received a paycheck of $3 million, valuable OWGR points, Fed-Ex Cup points, and multiple other exemptions.