Aditi Ashok Olympic golf finals Day 4: Tee off time, schedule, format, when and where to watch, timings in IST

Aditi Ashok once again displayed brilliance in her Round 3 as she ended the day placed second. The Indian has not moved from the second place since Day 1 and has maintained her strong grip on a potential silver. With one day left in the competition, Aditi still has a lot to do. She will look to close out the event with the same composure and win India an unexpected medal in golf. Here are a few more details about the final day of golfing action at the Olympics.

Several contenders, but only three medals🥇🥈🥉#Olympics #Golf is heading towards an exciting finish. pic.twitter.com/L7XZIGnwu8 — Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) August 6, 2021

Aditi Ashok Round 4 preview

Aditi Ashok was tied for second position at the end of Day 2. After an excellent Round 3, she is now the sole golfer in second place. The Indian has a two-stroke lead over the four golfers who are tied at third position. She is currently three strokes behind World No. 1 Nelly Korda. If the American slips up in Round 4, Aditi might even have a shot at gold.

At the end of the day's play of #Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 3, India's Aditi Ashok is at Rank 2



If she repeats such glorious performance tomorrow as well, we might get our first Olympic Medal in #Golf 🤞#Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #IND #Olympics pic.twitter.com/BdqxtgAIC9 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 6, 2021

According to a statement released by the Kasumigaseki Country Club - the golf event is scheduled to continue on August 7. However, if weather conditions are not favorable, the event will be moved to the next day, i.e, Sunday. If the weather continues to play spoilsport on August 8, the tournament will be considered a 54 hole tournament. This means that the leaders of Round 3 will be announced winners.

The official statement from the Kasumigaseki Country Club

When is Aditi Ashok's Round 4 in golf?

Round 4 is scheduled for August 7. To avoid adverse weather conditions, Round 4 is set to start an hour earlier than usual, at 3:00 AM IST.

Round 4 Tee time Update for tomorrow:

Diksha Dagar tees off at 7.47am JST (4.17am IST) from 10th hole.

Aditi Ashok tees off at 8.18am JST (4.48am IST) from 1st hole.

The pairings are as below:

Diksha Dagar (IND), Azahara Munoz (ESP), Kelly Tan (MAS)

Lydia Ko (NZL) will join Aditi Ashok (IND) & Nelly Korda (USA) on the tee tomorrow.

Round 4 promises to be another cracker of a day! Will history be written tomorrow for Aditi & India?

[Please note: The timings and dates for the event are subject to change on the basis of the weather conditions]

Where to watch Aditi Ashok's Round 4 in golf?

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The Games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

