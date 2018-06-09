Ahamed leads TVS Racing to 1-2 finish

Coimbatore, June 9 (PTI) K Y Ahamed rode a brilliant race to lead a TVS Racing 1-2 finish in the premier Super Sport Indian 165cc class in the Rolon Round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here today.

Finishing behind Ahamed, who started from fourth on the grid, was team-mate and reigning National champion Jagan Kumar, and pole-sitter Mathana Kumar of Honda Ten10 Racing in a race that was delayed by rain.

Ahamed had a strong start as he slipped past Sarath Kumar (Honda Ten10 Racing) to third position.

Stepping up the pace, he soon caught up with Jagan and Mathana and overtook them by the end of the second lap.

Once in the front, Ahamed did not look back despite his visor getting fogged and at times missing the braking points.

The race was re-started when Prabhu Arunagiri's bike engine blew in the very first lap on the start-finish straight leading to a red flag and a 'quick start'.

Earlier, local lad Antony Peter (Vortex Racing), a 22-year old automotive engineering student, won a tight race in the Pro-Stock 301-400 cc class that was red-flagged due to sharp showers and reduced to seven laps from the scheduled 10.

Bengaluru's 42-year old techie Ananth Krishnan (Apex Racing Academy) completed the podium after surviving a few moments on the slippery track.

With the showers continuing and a few riders crashing, the race was red-flagged.

A heavy downpour early this afternoon delayed the proceedings, but with the track drying up quickly, the programme resumed.

The results (Provisional): NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Super Sport Indian 165 cc (Race 1, 7 laps): 1. K Y Ahamed (TVS Racing) (08mins, 49.787 secs); 2.Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (08:50.122);3. Mathana Kumar (Honda Ten10 Racing) (08:50.595).

Pro-Stock 165cc (Race 1, 7 laps): 1.Anish Shetty (Honda Ten10 Racing) (09:20.975); 2. Kevin Kannan (Rockers Racing) (09:21.094); 3. S Sivanesan (TVS Racing) (09:26.011).

Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race 1, 7 laps): 1. Antony Peter (Vortex Racing) (09:13.827); 2. Peddu Sriharsha (Sparks Racing) (09:14.288); 3. Ananth Krishnan (Apex Racing Academy) (09:24. 533).

One-Make Championship: Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup 2018 organised by MMSC

Race 1 (CBR 250): 1. Senthil Kumar (Coimbatore) (13:14. 654); 2. Anish Damodara Shetty (Hubballi) (13:14.782); 3.Jaden Gunawardena (Sri Lanka) (13:25.373).

TVS Novice (Apache RTR 200, 10 laps): 1. Karthik Mateti (Hyderabad) (15:08.752); 2. Mohamed Shafin (Kerala) (15:31. 452); 3. A S Alexander (Chennai) (15:45.814).

Girls(Apache RTR 180, 8 laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (Chennai) (12:09.398); 2. Ann Jennifer (Chennai) (12:10.661); 3. R V Czimkay (12:42.825)