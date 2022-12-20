US golfer Tiger Woods and son Charlie took part in the recently concluded PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. Although they finished at 20-par at T-8, they put in a great performance.

It was the father-son duo’s third outing in the tournament. They have finished seventh, second, and eighth in their three appearances.

However, Tiger Woods said that playing with Charlie was the biggest takeaway for him from this year’s PNC Championship. He said:

“It wasn’t exactly the result we were looking for, but being able to play with Charlie is always a win in my book.”

"It wasn't exactly the result we were looking for, but being able to play with Charlie is always a win in my book."

For Tiger Woods, the bonding between him, his caddy Joe LaCava, his son and Charlie was of great importance as well. As per CBS Sports, when asked about the best part of the week, he said:

"The bonding, by far. Just to be able to be out there and share this with Charlie and for (caddie) Joey (LaCava), to share it with his son, as well. Joey has been out here for what, 35, 40 years, and to be able to show his son what it feels like to be inside the ropes, he was — you know, he was fantastic with Charlie the three years that we've been able to play last year and for us, sharing it with our own family. It just means so much to all of us."

"I’ve found a new respect for him now," - Charlie Woods on father Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Charlie at the PNC Championship - Final Round (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has had a rough couple of years. In 2021, he suffered a horrific car crash that left him with a serious injury to his right leg. He focused on recovery and recuperation after that, appearing in limited tournaments.

Whatever events he did take part in, his spark wasn't there and he even admitted he was unsure about his future in golf. But he made a thundering return to the field, much to the delight of golf fans around the world.

At the recently concluded PNC Championship, both Tiger Woods and son Charlie were seen limping on the course. Woods spoke about it to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

"He’s got a left foot, I’ve got a right foot and so we’ve got two good feet – we’re good. There’s a big difference between pain and injury … If you’re injured you’re not playing, this is just a little bit of pain and it’s game time – so we just go out there and suck it up together."

Charlie added that seeing his father persevere against the injury has made him respect the legendary golfer even more.

"I’ve found a new respect for him now, after getting a very minor injury. Just to see what he’s going through, just a fraction of it, and see how much it hurts. It’s cool how he’s gotten to where he is now after all he’s been through."

Charlie was all praise for his father's performance.

"I feel like I already knew what he was capable of and then yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me a little bit. That's really it."

Woods joked:

"I used to be good. Again, it was neat to be able to roll back the clock for him to see what I used to be capable of."

