“He is such a good dad” – Justin Thomas on family man Tiger Woods

It is no secret that US golfers Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods are the best of friends, almost like siblings.

This week, Woods took part in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie. Fans loved every bit of their father-son dynamic on the course. But they are not the only ones who love to see the legendary golfer in a father's role.

Woods' best friend Justin Thomas had commended his parental skills in an interview with Golf.com in 2020.

Thomas had said that while it has been a great experience for him to watch Tiger Woods' game and hard work. However, he added, the "coolest" thing for him has been to spend time with the Woods when he is with his children, Sam and Charlie.

"I just respect him so much. I looked up to him and and his golf game, and how he won, how he went about it. But now getting to know him, just his preparation, how hard he works. But probably the coolest thing for me is spending time with him, with Charlie, and just seeing how he loves being around him in the golf course. And him and Sam both, I mean."

Woods has not had a peerless personal life in the past. His scandals still sometimes come to haunt him years later. Justin Thomas added that it is "cool" to see him be a "good" father because he doesn't have a good reputation in the media.

"He is such a good dad. And he loves being around his kids. And it's just, it's cool because I think a lot of people might unfortunately give him, you know, a bad rep because of how he maybe is to the media or the people."

Thomas also added that Woods has a huge compound in his home for a reason.

"But it's like, I mean, that dude can't go anywhere. Like he has a compound at his house for a reason. Because he needs everything. He needs there because he can't go anywhere else."

Why didn't Tiger Woods attend Justin Thomas' wedding?

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship - Round One (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas got married to his long-time girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski in November this year. The intimate ceremony took place in Franklin, Tennessee.

It was reported that while several big golfers were in attendance, groom Justin Thomas' best friend Tiger Woods was not present. Thomas' friend, his 'The Match' partner and golfer Jordan Spieth, was the best man at the wedding.

However, Woods had a valid reason for his absence on Thomas' special day. He was caddying for son Charlie who was slated to play at the Notah Begay III Golf National Championship.

It is believed that the wedding and the tournament dates clashed with each other. Hence, Tiger Woods had to miss out on Thomas' wedding to go fulfil caddy and daddy duties for his son Charlie.

This week, the father-son duo participated in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. However, they finished T-8.

