“And they love apples” – Paige Spiranac on taking up the ‘weirdest’ subject at the University of Arizona

Paige Spiranac is arguably the most attractive voice in golf. Being the premier female golf model/influencer, Spiranac has made a strong fan following over the years. The success of her Playing a Round with Paige Renee podcast is proof of the same. Spiranac’s fans love listening to her talk about varying topics, especially her personal life.

In a recent episode of the podcast, Spiranac touched upon her college life and it was nonetheless interesting. Despite failing to graduate college, she doesn’t shy away from admitting it. But what really stands out is the kind of subjects she took up while in college. According to the former golfer, a lecture on dragons was the “weirdest” of them all.

Paige Spiranac on studying dragons in college

Paige Spiranac shared her experience in college on her podcast as she pondered the subjects she learned at the University of Arizona. The influencer was excited to reveal that she took a strange class on dragons. Spiranac, who has a history of being brutally honest about her personal life, left her fans giggling as she explained her experience of studying dragons and their life.

Speaking on her podcast about the “weirdest class she ever took,” Paige Spiranac said:

“The weirdest class I took was this class on dragons… So, it was a class on like mythical creatures. And so, you would learn about all of these dragons.”

She went on to explain what she studied in the class. Breaking into laughter halfway through, Spiranac said:

“…And they love apples. It was a f**king lecture… We’d have like these textbooks with like pictures of dragons and like, what they like to eat, what their powers are, where they were located.”

Furthermore, Spiranac went on to state that she never learned anything else in college. However, the influencer’s fans seem to love her interesting yet funny story on how the social media sensation once took a class on dragons. What’s more intriguing is the fact that she remembers details from the class. It is pertinent to note that the golfer-turned-content creator didn’t graduate from her university.

Paige Spiranac's witty reply to a fan asking for her 'size'

The dragon story isn’t the only time Paige Spiranac has managed to make her fans chuckle. She is a witty character and her fans love it. She recently showcased her wit when a fan asked her about her “size”. The former golfer was doing an AMA session on Instagram when she received the question. While many would have ignored the question due to its inappropriate subtext, Spiranac took it up.

The influencer pulled up the question and decided to give a smart reply. She decided to go for a quirky one-liner. The golfer-turned-influencer said:

"So, we're talking about size. I mean, it's weird that you ask me about my shoe size!"

Continuing on the cheeky reply, Spiranac added that her shoe size was seven. The model had a wide smile on her face while giving the answer, portraying how happy she was to make a strong comeback to what could’ve been an ugly situation.

