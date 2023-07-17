"Are you a leaderboard watcher" - When Steph Curry crashed Collin Morikawa’s post round presser at the PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa became the sixth youngest golfer to win the PGA Championship. In 2020, he won the prestigious trophy by two strokes against Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey.

NBA star Steph Curry appeared out of nowhere during Morikawa's post-round major tournament press conference, dressed as a news reporter. He offered the American golfer to be his caddie for the next few months because he was free.

Curry introduced himself as:

“Yes, Stephen Curry with Underrated Media — working title, just started about an hour ago. Question for you. Coming down the stretch in the back nine of a major, everybody knows that that’s the moment that you go take it. Are you a leaderboard watcher? Did you know where you were? What’s your mindset in that moment the last two and a half hours of your round?”

Collin Morikawa mocked the NBA player by claiming that his caddie is the biggest Golden State Warriors fan, but he is not.

“Steph, you mind taking off your hat? I think everyone wants to see you. Yeah, there you go. That’s amazing man. No, it’s fun to see you. I saw you out there on 9, and my caddie is a huge Warriors fan, I think you heard him — I’m not. I’m an L.A. boy at heart.”

Steph Curry then asked the golfer if he could serve as his caddie for the following few months. The NBA star enquired:

“I’m free for the next three months if you need a caddie or replacement. No, J.J. (Jakovac) is a great guy, but if you need me, I’m available.”

Interestingly, Collin Morikawa accepted the proposal and said:

“Perfect. I can’t wait. I want to see your game.”

Curry enjoys playing golf. When he has time from his hectic schedule, he enjoys competing in golf events. The NBA legend recently won the American Century Championship, which is a celebrity golf tournament.

How many majors has Collin Morikawa won?

Collin Morikawa has won two major tournaments so far in his career. He won the PGA Championship in 2020 and the Open Championship in 2021.

Morikawa shot a first-round 69 at the 2020 PGA Championship. He shot two rounds of 69 before finishing with a round of 65 on the third day. With a final-round 64, he finished at 13-under 267, two strokes ahead of Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson.

His second major title came in 2021 at The Open Championship. Morikawa began the competition with a 67-hole round. He shot a second round of 64, a third round of 68, and a final round of 66 to win his second major championship by two shots over Jordan Spieth.

Collin Morikawa has competed in all four major championships in his career. His best Masters finish came in 2022 when he finished fifth, and he fourth at the US Open in 2021.

Collin Morikawa will next play at The Open Championship scheduled to take place on July 20 and will run through the final on Sunday, July 23 at Royal Liverpool.