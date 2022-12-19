“Are those the Woods?” – Fans react to Vijay Singh and son Qass winning the 2022 PNC Championship

The star-studded PNC Championship wrapped up with the finale on Sunday, December 18. The tournament featured 20 professional golfers from around the globe who competed to win $200,000 in prize money.

With a birdie on the 18th hole, Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh won the championship. It was their first victory at the PNC Championship. They had previously finished nine times in the top five.

John Daly and his son, John Daly II, last year's champions, finished second, joined by Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas.

The championship was initially named "The Father-Son Challenge," featuring the golfer's father competing alongside their sons. Later, the daughters and the son-father duo started participating and now, any PGA Tour golfer can compete alongside their family members or friends who don't have a PGA Tour card.

The PGA Tour Champions recently shared a picture of Vijay Singh and Qass Singh with their red winning belts on Twitter. Fans jumped into the comments section to congratulate the duo. But some were disappointed after Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods finished T5 in the tournament.

Taking to the comments section, one wrote:

"Are those the Woods?"

While some were impressed with Qass playing and wrote:

"Qaas (Qass) can play. My goodness, he was impressive today."

"Photoshopped picture" disappointed fans react after Tiger and Charlie finished at T5

The PNC Championship has a high craze among golf enthusiasts, with most fans cheering for Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son Charlie to win the trophy. On the tournament's first day, Woods hit some remarkable shots and was closer to clinching the trophy. However, in the final round, the table turned in favor of Vijay Singh and Qass.

In a comment on the post shared by the PGA Tour champion, fans took a jab at Vijay Singh. One wrote:

"Got lucky. First time they smiled. Father-like son so rude. I don't understand how you play a tournament and have an angry look on your face and never acknowledge the fans that are there cheering you on or clapping or say thank you after any of your birdies or holes. Terrible."

Some were frustrated with the attention Tiger and Charlie received during the tournament. One Twitter user said:

" Photoshopped picture. Charlie Woods won. According to the media, he will also win the Masters, US Open, PGA, and the Open this year."

Joining the thread, one said:

"Wait, so Tiger and junior didn't win? Bugger me, and with all the posts, I thought there wasn't anyone else playing."

Yet another comment:

"Jeez, you'd never know they even played on the coverage that started friggin week."

A Twitter user went ahead and tagged WWE superstar Triple H and asked them to change the winning belt. He wrote:

"They need some help with their belts."

While another jotted:

"If those are the Daly’s belts from last year, they might want to wipe the nicotine and hot wing grease off them."

It is worth noting that the winner of the PNC Championship receives a red belt for their victory.

