Tiger Woods played “the best he’s ever played in a while” on Sunday, according to his son Charlie. The 13-year-old said that he was “kind of shocked” to watch the legendary golfer perform at the event. Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay seems to agree to the young golfer.

Jim Mackay, who was on the bag for Justin Thomas this week, watched Team Woods open with a 59 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. The ace golfer trailed by two heading into the final round of the PNC and ended up finishing T-8 with Team Spieth. However, Tiger’s game left Mackay “impressed” almost as much as Charlie’s.

Speaking to the media after the PNC Championship, Bones said that it was too soon to “put anything past” Tiger Woods. The caddie, who got a front-row seat to Woods all weekend, said that he was excited to see the 46-year-old’s next move.

Speaking about Woods’ game, Mackay said:

“As impressed as I was with Charlie. I was that much or more impressed with Tiger in terms of where he is.”

Mackay went on to note that the Ryder Cup was back next year and Woods could be a surprise.

He added:

“Let’s not put anything past the guy… I’m excited because I think he’s going to come out there and make plenty more noise and give some of those guys who would love dearly to play with him late on Sunday an idea of what it was like.”

It's safe to assume that Mackay got flashbacks to peak Tiger watching him pour in putts dead center in the middle on Saturday.

Bones was also appreciative of Tiger Woods’ speed at the event. It is pertinent to note that Woods played the whole event with an injury risk. Tiger, who suffered plantar fasciitis earlier this month, decided against resting to play at the event with his son, Charlie. Notably, Charlie also sustained an injury on his left ankle, making Team Woods, also known as “Team Ice Bath,” struggle through the weekend.

Padraig Harrington predicts Tiger Woods to win another major

Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay’s comments lauding Tiger Woods come only days after Padraig Harrington heaped praise on the ace golfer. The Irish golfer made headlines last week by predicting Woods to win another major.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the PNC Championship, Padraig Harrington lauded Woods’ outing at The Match and said:

“You never doubt Tiger’s mental ability, and it’s always one where is he able to come back, and you don’t want to give up… He looked better physically at that Match and the speed … I’m interested in that stuff. You know, you’d never run Tiger off, but I actually think he might be even in a better place than I had thought.”

He added:

“I’m not saying he ‘could be,’ I actually believe he will be a danger. I think he’ll win another major. The way I looked at him, I genuinely think he will be in contention.”

Notably, the Irishman continued his praise for the 15-time major champion on Sunday. After Sunday’s round, Harrington lauded Woods’ speed at the event.

