Bernhard Langer WITB: Exploring what’s in German golfer’s bag

Bernhard Langer will play in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship between November 9-12, the final event of the PGA Tour Champions season. Although he no longer has a chance to win his 7th Schwab Cup, he will certainly be looking for his 47th Tour victory.

At the Phoenix Country Club in Arizona, Bernhard Langer is equipped with a rather eclectic assortment of clubs in terms of brands and designs. The contents of his bag vividly reflect his more than 50 years in the business.

Here are the contents of Bernhard Langer's bag:

Driver: Ping G400 (9 degrees), with a Tour AD Graphite X Flex shaft

3 wood: Ping G430 (15 degrees) with a Tour AD Graphite DI7 TX Flex shaft

2 hybrid: Adams Idea Pro (18 Degrees) with a Midas Filament Wound Nano shaft

3 hybrid: Adams Idea Pro (22 Degrees) with a Midas Filament Wound Nano shaft

Irons (4-7): Tour Edge Exotics CBX Forged

Irons (8-9): Artisan Golf BL Custom

Pitching Wedge: Tour Edge Exotics BL Proto

56° and 60° Wedges: Cleveland 588 Custom with a True Temper Dynamic Gold S400

Putter: Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball

Ball: Titleist ProV1x

One look inside Bernhard Langer's bag and you will see that he is a pro who favors a mix of long game and accuracy. Not surprisingly, the German ranks first on the PGA Tour Champions in Greens in Regulation (77.72%) and fourth in Driving Accuracy Percentage (78.25).

Bernhard Langer's PGA Tour Champions Career

Although he was one of the best players of his generation on the PGA Tour, there is no doubt that Bernhard Langer is the great historical star of the PGA Tour Champions. He is the leading winner on the over-50 circuit with 46 victories.

But Langer's time on the Senior Tour has many more highlights. For example, he played 339 tournaments in 16 seasons on the circuit and missed the cut only once. That came in 2022, when the German was already 65 years old.

Bernhard Langer (Image via Getty).

In addition to his 46 wins, Langer has 41 runner-up finishes and another 135 top-10s. He has finished outside the top 25 in only 34 of his 339 official starts on the circuit. He has won the Schwab Cup six times.

His record in senior Majors is also extraordinary. Langer has won 16 senior Majors, completing the career Grand Slam. His four wins at The Senior Open Championship stand out.

This season, Langer's performance (like everyone else's) has been overshadowed by Steve Stricker's six victories. However, Langer has not failed to impress at the age of 66.

In 2023, the German played 23 tournaments without missing a cut. He has two wins, one runner-up finish and 20 top-25s. He is ranked seventh on the Tour in scoring average (69.72) and is averaging four birdies per round (8th).