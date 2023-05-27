Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf team subject of a $2 billion takeover from Nike: Reports

According to a Twitter account known for its regular coverage of the league, Nike has apparently indicated interest in owning Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf side, Smash GC.

The revelation broke on Thursday, adding to Koepka's already exciting career. While these allegations have yet to be proven, they have created tremendous attention and curiosity within the business, adding to his already dramatic career.

"It's happening. Despite the sneers, jeers & feeble attemps to own me in the quote tweets Nike is in negotiations with Smash GC & yes we're talking the 2 Billion dollar range. The potential rebrand would be Team Swoosh or Swoosh GC. Team Nike was ruled out as being too bland."

The tweet continues:

"Swoosh is being built as it's own brand & the Nike "swoosh" logo will be subtle & understated on Swoosh merchandise on most gear yet still prominent on pure Nike products. These are very exciting times for LIV Golf. You laughed at 2 Billion? You know who else laughs at 2 Billion? Nike & Captain Smash Brooks Koepka."

Last week, the 33-year-old golfer won his fifth major victory at the PGA Championship in Rochester, New York. Koepka outperformed PGA Tour players Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler, winning by two strokes and became the LIV Golf league's first major champion.

A noteworthy aspect of Koepka's recent success is his long-standing sponsorship with Nike. Throughout the week at Oak Hill Country Club, the golfer was seen wearing Nike apparel, as has become his routine.

He not only competes in the LIV Golf series, but also captains the Smash GC team. The squad also includes Jason Kokrak and Matthew Wolff, along with his brother, Chase Koepka. Smash GC currently ranks seventh out of the 12 LIV Golf teams, with six events completed in the league's 14-tournament season.

With rumours swirling regarding Nike's probable involvement in a $2 billion buyout of Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf team, the golfing industry is waiting for further information.

If the claims are genuine, this strategic move could have huge ramifications for both Koepka and Nike, potentially changing the structure of professional golf sponsorships and team ownership inside the LIV Golf league.

Brooks Koepka's sponsorship with Nike

Koepka's relationship with the brand began in 2016, when he initially became a Nike athlete. Initially signing a multi-year contract that included clubs, balls, and clothes, his relationship with Nike endured, even after they discontinued the production of golf clubs.

While Nike stopped producing golf equipment, their relationship in clothes, shoes, and accessories remained strong. Brooks Koepka's unshakable devotion to the brand displays his unwavering commitment to using Nike equipment and apparel throughout his golfing career.

Aside from Nike, Brooks Koepka's sponsorship portfolio includes collaborations with a number of other well-known businesses. Srixon, a well-known golf equipment maker, is one of his sponsors, further cementing his position as a golfer supported by business titans.

Brooks Koepka also has crucial relationships with Rolex, a prestigious wristwatch brand known for its timeless craftsmanship, and NetJets, a prominent private aviation firm catering to selective clients.

