Can Gaby Lopez defend her title at the LPGA Tour's Dana Open? Golfer's odds explored

Last year, Gaby Lopez won her third LPGA title after triumphing at the Dana Open. Despite being the defending champion, she is not the top contender for winning this year's edition.

According to thegolfnewsnet, Lopez has winning odds of 5000. She is far behind the favorite, Rose Zhang, who has odds of 550. The major reason behind her not being a favorite can be her poor performance in 2023.

Gaby Lopez with the 2022 Dana Open paycheck (via Getty Images)

Analyzing Gaby Lopez's performance in the 2023 LPGA season

Mexican professional golfer Gaby Lopez has not had a decent 2023 season so far. She has registered only one top-10 finish this season so far.

The 2022 Dana Open champion has been struggling with form. She had already missed the cut in four out of the 12 tournaments she played. In only four tournaments, she had finished in the top 50 ranks.

Gaby Lopez in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

She has played in the three majors that have taken place this season. Lopez has had top 30 finishes in two of them and missed the cut in one, i.e., KPMG PGA Championship.

Here are the leaderboard standings of Gaby Lopez in the 2023 LPGA season:

US Women's Open - T27

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Missed the Cut

Mizuho Americas Open - T54

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play - 53

Cognizant Founders Cup - Missed the Cut

JM Eagle LA Championship - Missed the Cut

The Chevron Championship - T28

DIO Implant LA Open - Missed the Cut

LPGA Drive On Championship - T39

HSBC Women's World Championship - T52

Honda LPGA Thailand - T58

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - T6

When and where is the Dana Open 2023?

The Dana Open 2023 is scheduled to start on July 13 and will end on July 16. The tournament will be held at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

The tournament was started back in 1984 and has been a continuous affair for the last four decades. Only the 1986 and 2011 editions did not take place.

Here are the past 10 years' winners of the Dana Open:

2023 - Gaby Lopez

2022 - Nasa Hataoka

2021 - Danielle Kang

2020 - Kim Sei-young

2019 - Thidapa Suwannapura

2018 - In-Kyung Kim

2017 - Lydia Ko

2016 - Beatriz Recari

2015 - Chella Choi

2014 - Lydia Ko

2013 - Beatriz Recari

The Dana Open 2023 will see a number of the top 50 world-ranked golfers teeing up for a prize pool of $1,750,000. World no. 1 Jin Young Ko, World no. 3 Lydia Ko, and the recently concluded US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz are a few top golfers to watch out for.

