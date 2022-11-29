Can Tiger Woods return from injury in time for the PNC Championship?

Tiger Woods has withdrawn his name from the upcoming Hero World Challenge, citing plantar fasciitis.

The 15-time major champion was on a break due to a car accident, in which he injured his right leg and underwent surgery. Months later, Tiger returned to playing golf in July 2022 but was forced to step back as he found it difficult to compete in the game.

Tiger Woods (Image via Getty)

Earlier in November, the star golfer confirmed that he would be playing at the PNC Championship alongside his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods, before joining the Hero World Challenge. However, following his injury, Tiger dropped his name from the tournament scheduled for December 1-4, and now fans are worried about his other tournaments, including PNC and The Match.

Although Tiger Woods will not play in the Hero World Challenge, he will serve his duties as the event's host and has planned to compete at the PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods released a statement on his Twitter account saying:

"My plan is still to compete at the Match and PNC Championship."

According to the Mayo Clinic, plantar fasciitis causes inflammation in the heel and will take time to recover. It can cause stabbing pain in the morning but subsides after a while. However, long walks can aggravate it.

Tiger Woods will hope his leg gets better by the time he competes at the star-studded PNC Championship.

It is important to note that the PNC Championship is a family tournament in which professional golfers team up with their relatives or friends. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods finished second last year and will now enter the tournament hoping to clinch the trophy.

Besides Tiger, Nelly Korda has also confirmed that she will play at the tournament scheduled for December 17-18.

2022 PNC Championship teams

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh David Duval and Brady Duval Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman Parris Harrington and Patrick Harrington Jordan Spieth and Shawn Spieth Mark O'Meara and Sean O'Meara John Daly and John Daly II Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar Nick Price and Greg Price Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino Stewart Cink and Connor Cink Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo Nelly Korda and Petr Korda Gary Player and Jordan Player Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods will team up with Rory McIlroy at The Match

Tiger Woods announced last month that he would join Irish golfer Rory McIlroy on December 10 for the upcoming exhibition series The Match. Woods and McIlroy will take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

In the championship started in 2018, Tiger Woods played the first two seasons and registered his victory in the second season.

The Match started with a head-to-head game between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, in which the latter defeated Woods. However, Mickelson will not play in the tournament this year as he signed a deal with PGA Tour rival LIV Golf series.

Poll : 0 votes