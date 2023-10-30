Celine Boutier WITB: Exploring what’s in the French golfer’s bag

Celine Boutier struck another blow for authority this weekend by winning the Maybank Championship. It was Boutier's fourth win of the season (three on the LPGA Tour, one on the Ladies European Tour, LET) in four different countries.

The Frenchwoman relied on a very well-rounded game to prevail at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.

Let's take a look at how Celine Boutier's bag was stocked for victory at the Maybank Championship:

Driver: PXG 0311 GEN5 (9 degrees)

PXG 0311 GEN5 (9 degrees) Hybrid: PXG 0311 GEN5 (19 degrees and 25 degrees), PXG 0317X GEN4 (22 degrees)

PXG 0311 GEN5 (19 degrees and 25 degrees), PXG 0317X GEN4 (22 degrees) Irons: PXG 0311 P GEN4 (5 to pitching wedge)

PXG 0311 P GEN4 (5 to pitching wedge) Wedges: PXG 0311 Milled Sugar Daddy II (50 degrees, 54 degrees, and 58 degrees)

PXG 0311 Milled Sugar Daddy II (50 degrees, 54 degrees, and 58 degrees) Putter: Bettinardi DASS Studio Stock 3

Bettinardi DASS Studio Stock 3 Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

With this equipment, Celine Boutier made 25 birdies and only four bogeys. Her statistics were astounding, with 48 out of 56 fairways hit, an average driving distance of 249 yards, an average of 26 putts per round, and 57 out of 72 greens in regulation.

After 72 holes, Celine Boutier was tied with Atthaya Thitikul, both 21-under 267. The Thai conceded the title but sold her defeat dearly, forcing a nine-hole playoff not for the faint of heart.

Celine Boutier: Best player of the season?

The winning moment at the Maybank Championship (Image via Getty).

Only Lilia Vu can match Celine Boutier's results in the 2023 season. The American has won three tournaments (two majors) and is ranked second in the world.

But Boutier has many arguments to be proclaimed the best of the season. She has won four times: three on the LPGA Tour (one major) and one on the LET. She is the player with the most victories in the Race to the CME Globe season standings.

In fact, Boutier leads the qualifying list for the CME Globe Tour Championship, the highlight of the season. The Frenchwoman has accumulated 3,076,983 points, almost 500 points ahead of Lilia Vu, who is in second place.

This position is the result of the four victories mentioned above, plus four other top-10 finishes that Boutier reported during the season. In 21 tournaments (including the LPGA Tour and LET), she has been cut only twice.

Following her victory in Malaysia, Boutier is ranked third in the Rolex Rankings. It is her best position of the year and a jump of nine spots from 12th, where she began the season.

To cap off the season, Boutier was selected to represent Europe at the Solheim Cup. She qualified as the continent's best player according to the points system set up by the captain, Suzann Pettersen.

However, she did not fare well at Finca Cortesin. She lost all three matches she played, so she could not contribute any points to the European cause.