"Cool experience", "Alternate universe": Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau among top stars show love for 'Netflix's Full Swing'

Full Swing Season 3 has released the first episode and is receiving plenty of appreciation from top-class golfers from around the world. The Netflix docu-series has received reactions and words of appreciation from Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

This immersive golf documentary series aims to take fans on tour with some exclusive behind-the-scenes content from different tournaments. It also features controversial and personal issues such as Rory McIlroy addressing his divorce. The first episode of Full Swing covered a part of Happy Gilmore 2 on February 25, and top PGA stars have reacted to it.

DeChambeau said [5:01 onwards]:

"It's pretty surreal. It's like I'm in another alternate universe or something. My dad obviously wanted me to play golf so what better way other than to watch the original classic golf movies, one of them being Happy Gilmore?"

Collin Morikawa said in the first episode of Full Swing [4.25 onwards]:

"A little nerve wracking. We've been here for a few days now, filming. Jordan, Ricky, Keegan, Tony Finau. What a movie to make our debut."

"Being here on set definitely brings back a lot of memories from the first one. Getting to be featured in the second one's a cool experience," Scheffler mentioned.

McIlroy's personal life gets a new focus in the latest season of Netflix's golf documentary series. The show will directly address the ongoing status of his probable divorce with his wife. Even though he is a top golf icon, this is a new experience for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner.

"Obviously, this (Full Swing) is a completely different experience for me, compared to what I normally do. But i can't believe I'm a part of it," McIlroy said [4.53 onwards]

Season 3 showcases a much bigger plot than the last two seasons. The golf docuseries has also covered the struggles of Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested last year. Later on, the golfer fought with the legal system and finally succeeded in getting rid of the charges.

Scottie Scheffler gets appreciation from fellow Full Swing stars

Scottie Scheffler was a part of Happy Gilmore 2 and features in the third season of the Netflix golf documentary series. The PGA Tour pro earned a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris, won seven PGA Tour events in 2024, defended his Hero World Challenge title, and achieved the top spot in the OWGR.

While talking about Scottie Scheffler, his fellow Full Swing stars showed genuine appreciation for him.

"Being here on set definitely brings back a lot of memories from the first one. Getting to be featured in the second one's a cool experience," Rory said about Scheffler [4:12]

"The best player since Tiger Woods, maybe," Keegan Bradley said [6:24]

Last year, Scheffler won the Tour Championship, the PLAYERS Championship, and the Masters. Full Swing covers Scheffler's journey and takes his fans on an in-depth ride through his PGA Tour struggles and victories.

