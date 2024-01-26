Did Xander Schauffele make the Friday cut at Farmers Insurance Open 2024? All you need to know

Xander Schauffele made the cut at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, January 25, following the second round of the tournament. The American shot 68 on Thursday and jumped 24 positions on the leaderboard to settle for a tie in 10th place with a score of under 7. He successfully settled above the cut line of under 3.

Schauffele teed off on the South Torrey Pines Golf Course in the first round and settled for a score of 3-under 69. He shot four birdies and one bogey in the opening round and six birdies and two bogeys in the second round.

Most of the top-ranked golfers playing this week, including Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry and Min Woo Lee, made the cut. However, Collin Morikawa and Sungjae Im struggled with their game and failed to make the cut. Christiaan Bezuidenhout also missed the cut at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Stephan Jaeger shot 64 on Thursday and topped the leaderboard, making a 24-position jump. Nicolai Hojgaard settled for second place followed by Thomas Detry and Matthieu Pavon, who tied for third place.

Who made the cut at Farmers Insurance Open 2024?

Below is a list of the golfers who made the 36-hole cut at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open and will tee off for the third round on Friday, January 26:

1. Stephan Jaeger: 12

2. Nicolai Højgaard: -11

T3. Thomas Detry: -10

T3. Matthieu Pavon: -10

T5. Tony Finau: -9

T5. Michael Kim: -9

T7. Aaron Rai: -8

T7. Emiliano Grillo: -8

T7. Joseph Bramlett: -8

T10. S.H. Kim: -7

T10. Patrick Rodgers: -7

T10. Zac Blair: -7

T10. Chesson Hadley: -7

T10. Xander Schauffele: -7

T10. Charley Hoffman: -7

T10. Maverick McNealy: -7

T10. Hideki Matsuyama: -7

T10. Mackenzie Hughes: -7

T10. Scott Stallings: -7

T10. Sami Valimaki: -7

T10. Joe Highsmith: -7

T10. Tom Whitney: -7

T23. Kevin Yu: -6

T23. Beau Hossler: -6

T23. Taylor Montgomery: -6

T23. Luke List: -6

T23. Nick Hardy: -6

T23. Chad Ramey: -6

T23. Jake Knapp: -6

T23. Alexander Björk: -6

T23. Patrick Cantlay: -6

T23. Adam Schenk: -6

T23. Parker Coody: -6

T23. Jacob Bridgeman: -6

T23. Taiga Semikawa: -6

T36. Sam Stevens: -5

T36. Robby Shelton: -5

T36. Doug Ghim: -5

T36. Vincent Norrman: -5

T36. Alejandro Tosti: -5

T36. Bronson Burgoon: -5

T36. Chris Gotterup: -5

T36. Rafael Campos: -5

T36. Tyson Alexander: -5

T36. Taylor Pendrith: -5

T36. Carson Young: -5

T36. Francesco Molinari: -5

T36. Shane Lowry: -5

T36. Trace Crowe: -5

T50. Nate Lashley: -4

T50. Hayden Springer: -4

T50. Max Homa: -4

T50. Min Woo Lee: -4

T50. Austin Eckroat: -4

T50. Dylan Wu: -4

T50. Sahith Theegala: -4

T50. Ben Martin: -4

T50. Ludvig Åberg: -4T

50. Justin Rose: -4

T50. Brandt Snedeker: -4

T50. Harris English: -4

T50. Kevin Dougherty: -4

T50. Ryo Hisatsune: -4

T64. Aaron Baddeley: -3

T64. Justin Suh: -3

T64. Ben Silverman: -3

T64. Akshay Bhatia: -3

T64. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: -3

T64. Tom Hoge: -3

T64. Keegan Bradley: -3

T64. Mark Hubbard: -3

T64. Ben Taylor: -3

T64. Justin Lower: -3

T64. Lanto Griffin: -3

T64. Erik Barnes: -3

T64. Taylor Moore: -3

T64. Ryan Brehm: -3

T64. Will Zalatoris: -3

T64. Chandler Phillips: -3