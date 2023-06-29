“Does DJ ever know where he is???” – Fans react to Dustin Johnson’s confident response about a possible return to the PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson prompted a flurry of emotions from fans in a recent interview when discussing the future of LIV Golf and the potential of returning to the PGA Tour. Johnson's enthusiastic and confident response has sparked debate among golf fans all around the world.

When questioned about his thoughts on the future and a possible comeback to the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson showed his excitement, saying:

“I’m excited for the future. I think with this agreement, the only thing that’s going to happen is LIV is going to get even better than what it is now, which it’s already great. I’m happy exactly where I am, and I’m definitely not looking to play more golf than I’m playing now, that’s for sure.”

The video of Johnson's response instantly went viral on social media, with people expressing their opinions and responses.

"Does DJ ever know where he is???" joked one Twitter user.

This joking remark drew the attention of fellow fans, sparking a discussion on Dustin Johnson's demeanor and ability to negotiate the golfing landscape.

"Don’t blame DJ when he said he’s not looking forward to more golf than now. Guys on the tour miss out on a lot of family time because of so many weekly events"

Ronnie Sexton @RonnieSext24451 @LIVGolfLatest Don’t blame DJ when he said he’s not looking forward to more golf than now. Guys on the tour miss out on a lot of family time because of so many weekly events @LIVGolfLatest Don’t blame DJ when he said he’s not looking forward to more golf than now. Guys on the tour miss out on a lot of family time because of so many weekly events

This sentiment emphasizes the sacrifices and hardships that PGA Tour professionals encounter, as they are frequently pulled between their love of the game and the desire to spend meaningful time with their loved ones.

Dustin Johnson and other golfers left the PGA to join LIV

Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Sergio Garcia announced their intention to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf in mid-2022, sending shockwaves throughout the golfing world.

These prestigious golfers, who are regarded as some of the sport's top stars, began a new chapter in their careers with LIV Golf, drawn by the promise of new prospects and significant signing bonuses. While the actual amounts vary, these signing bonuses were believed to be startling, ranging into the nine-figure region, cementing their standing as some of the sport's highest-earning players.

Dustin Johnson at LIV Golf Valderrama Tournament

Dustin, a major part of the 4 Aces squad, will compete in the forthcoming competition alongside his teammates. Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, and Pat Perez will join him, establishing a powerful squad poised to make their mark on the course.

This competition will take place from June 30-July 2, 2023, at the famous Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain. Johnson and his crew will exhibit their skills and battle against the finest in the field as the LIV Golf Valderrama tournament unfolds at this renowned site.

Poll : 0 votes