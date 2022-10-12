Fact Check: Does Phil Mickelson sell CBD gummies?

Phil Mickelson is often noted as one of the greats of golf. The American golfer has been under fire ever since for his defection to LIV Golf. However, the 45-time PGA Tour event winner is among the top names in the sport.

Notably, the 2021 PGA Tour championship winner is reportedly the highest-earning golfer in the world at the moment. He is said to have received a signing bonus of a whopping $200 million for joining LIV Golf, which shot him up the list. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his current net worth is reported to be $300 million.

However, the golfer was already immensely successful even before LIV thanks to his corporate endorsements. As per the website, Mickelson averages a salary of around $50 million per year. The 52-year-old has been the face of KPMG for 14 years and continues to endorse multiple brands. However, the ‘Phil Mickelson CBD Gummies’ is one product he did not promote.

The 'Phil Mickelson CBD Gummies', much like the 'Tiger Woods CBD Gummies', blew up earlier this year. The product became common on the market and people began buying the item that had the ace golfers’ name on it. However, the product was indeed a scam. It was being marketed on the internet using Mickelson’s name. The makers of the gummies were simply using the LIV golfer’s popularity to sell it.

At 52, Phil Mickelson is still fit and active. It remains unclear if he uses CBD Gummies himself. But the product sold in his name is a clear case of false marketing. Mickelson was never associated with the product. In fact, the product doesn’t even have the golfer’s face on its branding. The online website of the product merely uses the former PGA Tour champion’s name and doesn’t mention his involvement with it in any manner.

Notably, Tiger Woods also had a similar scam run to his name. Internet scammers sold CBD Gummies using Woods’ image without his authorization. The product, used to calm the mind and relieve sore pain, became a big hit and fake reviews online helped it keep running. Please note that Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods were never involved with the promotion of such products in any manner.

Phil Mickelson might have used CBD gum

While he might not have sold CBD Gummies, it is possible Phil Mickelson might have used them on the golf course. Mickelson, like many other golfers, is often seen chewing gum on the course. Many speculated that Mickelson was chewing CBD gum and not the regular Hubba Bubba or Dubble Bubble. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

It is pertinent to note that CBD gum is known to calm nerves. This is a solid reason for golfers to try it on the course as golf is a mental game that runs at high pressure. Interestingly, the PGA Tour's Anti-Doping Agency, which follows the rules and precedents set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), has passed CBD products as being fine for use. Thus, golfers like Mickelson can use CBD gum if they wish to.

Poll : 0 votes