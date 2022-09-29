Is Phil Mickelson a billionaire? Exploring net worth, career earnings and more of golf legend

When it comes to the legends of American golf, Phil Mickelson easily makes the list. The famous golfer has won forty-five PGA Tour events and became the oldest golfer to win a major championship (2021).

Amidst a lot of controversy, he shifted to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, which drew a lot of negativity from the golf community due to his comments.

He was even suspended by the PGA, which arguably led to the end of his fourteen-year sponsorship deal with KPMG.

However, due to his immensely successful career so far, people have always wondered if he has become a billionaire as a result of all his tournament wins and sponsorships.

Phil Mickelson’s earnings and net worth explored

When Phil Mickelson consented to join LIV Golf, he was offered a whopping amount of $200 million. As a result, he broke Lionel Messi’s record of being the highest-paid athlete in 2022.

As per sources, this new addition to an already massive fortune in earnings over the course of his career resulted in Mickelson becoming a billionaire. The only other golfer who is a billionaire is none other than Tiger Woods.

The fifteen-time major champion became the first golfer to cross the $1 billion mark when it came to his career earnings.

As per Forbes, the American golfer has earned at least 1.1 billion dollars as a result of his prize money, course design, appearance fees, and, of course, sponsorships.

Even though Phil Mickelson is a billionaire, he is not very close to Tiger Woods when it comes to earnings from the popular sport.

However, he holds the second position when it comes to the all-time PGA Tour earnings as of 2022, with $94,955,060, right below Woods with $120,895,206.

When it comes to Phil Mickelson’s net worth, it is significantly lower than his earnings. The six-time major champion has been playing professional golf since 1992 and has been associated with major brands for sponsorship deals.

His current net worth was reported to be $300 million, as per the report by Celebrity Net Worth.

As per the website, the average salary of the golfer is expected to be around 50 million dollars per year, the majority of which is as a result of endorsements.

Back during his prime days, his salary ranged from 80 to 100 million dollars per annum. He has earned over $100 million in prize money alone.

Now that he is part of the LIV Golf event, Mickelson commented the following about the Saudi-backed league:

“I don’t condone human rights violations at all. I’m certainly aware of what has happened with Jamal Khashoggi and I think it’s terrible. I have also seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history and I believe LIV Golf is going to do a lot of good for the game as well. [LIV Golf is a] once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates”

Here are his six major championship wins in his career:

2004 – Masters Tournament (1 stroke margin) 2005 – PGA Championship (1 stroke margin) 2006 – Masters Tournament (2 strokes margin) 2010 – Masters Tournament (3 strokes margin) 2013 – The Open Championship (3 strokes margin) 2021 – PGA Championship (2 strokes margin)

