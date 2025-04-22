Does the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 have a cut? Format and more explored

After the Signature Event in South Carolina, the PGA Tour heads to Louisiana for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
The team event will be played at the 18-hole golf course, TPC Louisiana in Avondale from April 24 to April 27. The purse of the PGA Tour event goes up from $8,900,000 to $9,200,000 this year. The field will consist of 80 teams, two golfers in each team.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry's team, who won the Zurich Classic at their debut last year, will return to Avondale to defend their title.
This year, the tournament will include both Four-Ball and Foursomes format. While the players will play the Four-Ball format during the first and third rounds of the event, the Foursomes will be implemented for the second and fourth rounds.
This means that during the four-ball rounds, each player on the team will play with their own ball while the best score is recorded for each hole at the end of the round. Whereas, the players will play the tee shots in rotation between odd and even numbered holes in the foursomes format.
The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will feature a cut at the end of the second round. The top 33 teams and ties will advance to take part in the final two rounds.
The PGA Tour event has been played under the current name since 2005. However, the team format came into existence only in 2017 as opposed to the single player format that was there initially.
Top teams to lookout for at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
The defending champions, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, are among the favorites this year at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They won with a 25-under-par score after defeating the team of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff. McIlroy and Lowry's team will enter the tournament with the winning odds of +360 (per Sportsline). This team will have a lot of eyes on them especially after McIlroy's win at The 2025 Masters.
The 2023 winners, Nick Hardy and Davis Riley will look to play for the title again. They have the odds of +9000 to win at the event this week.
Collin Morikawa returns with his teammate Kurt Kitayama to compete at the event with the odds of +1200.
While the Fitzpatrick brothers, Alex and Matt enter with +4500 odds to win the title, the twin brothers Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard have the odds of +2800.
Billy Horschel, who's won at the tournament twice, once on his own and once in a pair, will team up with Tom Hoge. Their team too, has +2800 odds.