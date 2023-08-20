“Doesn't beat Charles Barkley's swing”: Golf fans react to Philadelphia Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ swing

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is renowned for his versatility on the football field, but even he has his moments of challenge. From his remarkable strength in the gym to his prowess as both a passer and a runner in the NFL, Hurts has showcased his diverse skill set.

Yet, a recent challenge has unveiled an area where his talents might not be as pronounced - golf.

Participating in a friendly contest with his Eagles teammates, Hurts took a swing at golf, and the outcome was less than impressive. While his swing lacked finesse, it managed to propel the ball a considerable distance, owing perhaps more to his physical power than his golfing technique.

The video capturing Hurts' golfing attempt has ignited reactions from fans across the board.

The reactions started with "Doesn't beat Charles Barkley's swing, but gets the attention off of Chuck for min at least haha" (Via Twitter)

One fan humorously commented, "The difference between the Jalens of the world and the rest of us is he could be at par if he felt like trying." (Via Twitter)

In a light-hearted jest, someone quipped, "Hands are wrong, stance is wrong, bad back swing and worse follow through. Still doesn’t look like a terrible result though." (Via Twitter)

The forthcoming months will undoubtedly evaluate Hurts based on his football performance rather than his golfing skills. As the off-seasons unfold, he'll have ample opportunities to refine his golfing abilities.

While he has demonstrated exceptional strength and prowess on the football field, golf's intricate technique presents its own set of challenges.

Jalen Hurts' amusing golf moment delights Eagles fans

While Hurts might not be mistaken for a professional golfer anytime soon, this doesn't concern Eagles' fans. Hurts' strengths in the weight room and on the football field are widely recognized, and his golf swing's amusement factor is all in good fun.

One supporter playfully stated, "Blessed to have a QB that is so focused on winning football games that he doesn't have time for leisurely activities such as golf." (Via Twitter)

In the end, golf enthusiasts acknowledge that Hurts' swing may not rival professionals like Charles Barkley, which is perfectly fine. With his focus on leading the Eagles to victory on the football field, his golf swing is merely a lighthearted diversion.