"Dudes trying to break your wallets" - Fans react to TaylorMade new stealth driver' ads  

TaylorMade is best known for its amazing golf gear. The equipment is in the bags of almost all golfers around the globe.
TaylorMade recently released a brand new stealth driver, whose advertisement was shared by the company on its official social media handle.
The promotional video features current world No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and legendary golfer Tiger Woods.
The clip showed the golfers trying to hit the ball with TaylorMade's brand-new driver. It begins with McIlroy taking his shot from pretty far away. Tiger said:
"That's far."
To which Rory said:
"Too much fargiveness. "
Bewildered, Collin jumped in between and asked:
"Wait, did you say fargiveness, like far or forgiveness?
In response, McIlroy said:
"Fargiveness."
While the two continued to get the correct words, Woods said he, too, had heard 'Fargiveness.'
The advertisement was actually to highlight the 'Fargiveness' or the TaylorMade driver's property of hitting the ball far away.
It was certainly very entertaining to see golfers playing with words on the greens, and fans jumped into the comments section to talk about the video. They wrote:
"Gotta admit, TaylorMade marketing is really good."
"This is as good as it gets."
"To whoever is buying the new one, I’ll buy your old one
"Forgiveness sake....awesome ad!"
"3 dudes trying to break your wallet."
TaylorMade has released brand-new golf gear, including new drivers, hybrids, and irons for 2023.
What's in Tiger Woods' bag?
Driver
TaylorMade Stealth Plus
- Specfication: 9˚@8.25º, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60TX shaft
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Stealth Plus
- Specification: 15˚@13.5º, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX shaft
Hybrid
- TaylorMade Stealth Rescue (21˚)
Irons
TaylorMade P-7TW
- Specification: 3-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges
TaylorMade Milled Grind 2
- Specification: 56˚-12 & 60˚-11, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter
- Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Golf Ball
- Bridgestone Tour B XS 2022 Prototype
What's in Collin Morikawa's bag?
Driver
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus
- Specification: 9 degrees with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX shaft
3-Wood
TaylorMade SIM Ti
- Specification: 13.5 degrees lofted to 14, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft
5-Wood
TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees)
- Specification: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft
Irons
- TaylorMade P770 (4), TaylorMade P7MC (5-6), TaylorMade P7CM (7-PW,) all with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Wedges
- TaylorMade MG3 (50, 56), TaylorMade MG3 TW (60) Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
Putter
- TaylorMade TP Soto
Ball
- TaylorMade TP5 (2021)
What's in Rory McIlroy's bag?
Driver
TaylorMade Stealth Plus
- Specification: 7.5 degrees with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft
3-wood
TaylorMade SIM2 TI
- Specification: 15 degrees at 13.5 with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 80 TX shaft
5-wood
TaylorMade Stealth Plus
- Specification: 19 degrees at 18.25 with Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X shaft
- Utility: TaylorMade Stealth UDI (16 degrees) with Project X Hzrdus 65 105 shaft
Irons
TaylorMade Rors Proto
- Specification: 3-9 all fitted with Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts
Wedges
TaylorMade MG3
- Specification: 46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB all with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts
Putter
- TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast
Ball
- 2021 TaylorMade TP5x
Apparel and glove: Nike
Shoes
- Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2