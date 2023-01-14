"Dudes trying to break your wallets" - Fans react to TaylorMade new stealth driver' ads  

TaylorMade is best known for its amazing golf gear. The equipment is in the bags of almost all golfers around the globe.

TaylorMade recently released a brand new stealth driver, whose advertisement was shared by the company on its official social media handle.

The promotional video features current world No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

The clip showed the golfers trying to hit the ball with TaylorMade's brand-new driver. It begins with McIlroy taking his shot from pretty far away. Tiger said:

"That's far."

To which Rory said:

"Too much fargiveness. "

Bewildered, Collin jumped in between and asked:

"Wait, did you say fargiveness, like far or forgiveness?

In response, McIlroy said:

"Fargiveness."

While the two continued to get the correct words, Woods said he, too, had heard 'Fargiveness.'

The advertisement was actually to highlight the 'Fargiveness' or the TaylorMade driver's property of hitting the ball far away.

It was certainly very entertaining to see golfers playing with words on the greens, and fans jumped into the comments section to talk about the video. They wrote:

"Gotta admit, TaylorMade marketing is really good."

"This is as good as it gets."

"To whoever is buying the new one, I’ll buy your old one

"Forgiveness sake....awesome ad!"

"3 dudes trying to break your wallet."

TaylorMade has released brand-new golf gear, including new drivers, hybrids, and irons for 2023.

What's in Tiger Woods' bag?

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Specfication: 9˚@8.25º, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60TX shaft

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Specification: 15˚@13.5º, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX shaft

Hybrid

TaylorMade Stealth Rescue (21˚)

Irons

TaylorMade P-7TW

Specification: 3-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2

Specification: 56˚-12 & 60˚-11, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter

Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Golf Ball

Bridgestone Tour B XS 2022 Prototype

What's in Collin Morikawa's bag?

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus

Specification: 9 degrees with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX shaft

3-Wood

TaylorMade SIM Ti

Specification: 13.5 degrees lofted to 14, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft

5-Wood

TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees)

Specification: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft

Irons

TaylorMade P770 (4), TaylorMade P7MC (5-6), TaylorMade P7CM (7-PW,) all with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges

TaylorMade MG3 (50, 56), TaylorMade MG3 TW (60) Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter

TaylorMade TP Soto

Ball

TaylorMade TP5 (2021)

What's in Rory McIlroy's bag?

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Specification: 7.5 degrees with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

3-wood

TaylorMade SIM2 TI

Specification: 15 degrees at 13.5 with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 80 TX shaft

5-wood

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Specification: 19 degrees at 18.25 with Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X shaft

Utility: TaylorMade Stealth UDI (16 degrees) with Project X Hzrdus 65 105 shaft

Irons

TaylorMade Rors Proto

Specification: 3-9 all fitted with Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts

Wedges

TaylorMade MG3

Specification: 46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB all with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts

Putter

TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast

Ball

2021 TaylorMade TP5x

Apparel and glove: Nike

Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2

