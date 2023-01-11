Is Sergio Garcia out of TaylorMade’s player roster?

Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia may have parted ways with golf equipment company TaylorMade.

Rumors about Garcia's departure started swirling after his details were quietly erased from TaylorMade's website. According to Golf Magic, a spokesperson from TaylorMade said:

"We have no comment at this time."

Sergio Garcia shared a 15-year long association with the brand until he exited the deal in 2017. After experimenting with equipment, he found himself still using TaylorMade clubs. Garcia re-joined the brand in 2021 just before the PGA Championship.

He talked about the decision:

"To be totally honest, I did enjoy a little bit of the freedom just to see what was out there and kind of pick and choose without having to give explanations to anyone. But at the same time, I found myself, even as a free agent, going back to having 10 or 12 TaylorMade clubs and the golf ball. So it made sense to talk to them and see if there was a way to get back together."

In 2022, Garcia defected from the PGA Tour to join the controversial LIV Golf series. Along with him, several big names in golf had jumped ship, resulting in the PGA Tour banning them from taking part in its events.

The LIV golfers also faced wrath from sponsors as many players lost a majority of their endorsement deals. However, it is unclear whether Sergio Garcia may have been cut from TaylorMade's roster because of him joining LIV Golf. But it could definitely be a possible reason.

After Sergio Garcia, which LIV golfers could be potentially cut from TaylorMade's roster?

Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson at The PLAYERS Championship - Round Two

US golfer Dustin Johnson's recent absence from TaylorMade's Christmas card and video raised eyebrows regarding his sponsorship status.

Johnson had been associated with the brand since the beginning of his career and many fans thought that his omission meant he could be parting ways with the brand soon.

However, Dustin Johnson and fellow LIV golfer Matthew Wolff are still listed as staffers on the brand's website.

However, in brighter news, there are rumors that TaylorMade could sign on LPGA stars Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson onto their roster. Henderson, who was previously sponsored by PING, like Sergio Garcia, has had her details scrubbed from PING's website.

She signed a deal to play the TP5x in 2022, but it appears she might soon sign a club deal with TaylorMade.

Poll : 0 votes