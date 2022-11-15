Dustin Johnson looks sharp as Paulina Gretzky shares more images from their wedding day

US golfer Dustin Johnson tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, model, and singer Paulina Gretzky in April this year. The pair met in 2009 but only started dating in 2013. After several ups and downs, they finally found their happily ever-after.

In fact, Dustin Johnson once told Golf Week how his priorities were rearranged now that he had Gretzky and their children.

"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids. And they'll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they're the most important thing."

When it comes to planning out wedding details, the job can be stressful and can make one pull their hair out. Gretzky reflected on this and said that to avoid the wedding planning stress, she wanted to be Dustin Johnson's teammate.

"This guy (Johnson) has no downtime. The stresses from getting everything ready for a wedding would take over mine and his life and what I needed to be was his teammate."

According to Gretzky, she revealed on the Pillows and Beer podcast that the happy couple fell in love really fast.

"I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that's ever happened to us happen so quickly."

Gretzky has been sharing pictures from the dreamy ceremony throughout the year. She recently posted some new images of the same on her Instagram story. The pictures featured them with their friends, bridesmaids, groomsmen, and their two sons, Tatum and River.

The happy couple looked stunning as Paulina Gretzky donned a magnificent, sheer, crystal-encrusted Vera Wang gown and Johnson sported a dashing, black tuxedo.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky flaunt their beautiful wedding location in new pictures

Johnson and Gretzky married at a luxury farm-based resort called Blackberry Farms, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. The location was breathtaking and the couple took maximum advantage of the beautiful scenery. The pictures of them walking over a bridge look straight out of a fairytale.

Fans can never get enough of wedding pictures, especially if the wedding ceremony is as beautiful as Dustin and Paulina's. They always crave more content. It seems like Gretzky was in the mood to indulge fans for the long-awaited new pictures as she posted a ton of them on her Instagram stories.

The couple also posed for pictures amongst lush green trees and what looks like a lake.

Johnson also posed with father-in-law and ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. The two phenomenal athletes looked dapper in matching tuxedos. The only difference between their outfits was the color of their bows. While Johnson sported a black bow, Wayne Gretzky opted for a white one.

Finally, going to the first picture amongst the new releases that Paulina Gretzky shared on her Instagram stories was a black-and-white portrait of Johnson with Gretzky in the background. The picture held their wedding date: April 23, 2022.

Celebrity weddings are beautiful. But it would be safe to say that Johnson and Gretzky's wedding was one of the most dreamy ceremonies amongst the lot.

