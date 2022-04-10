[Photo] Several current and former WWE Superstars attend Alexa Bliss' wedding

Alexa Bliss married musician Ryan Cabrera in California yesterday. The couple had some of their closest friends and family in attendance for the event.

Much like fellow star Carmella earlier in the week, Bliss celebrated her wedding with many current and former WWE Superstars, including Nia Jax, Mojo Rawley, Braun Strowman, Wesley Blake, and Lana.

Photos from the ceremony have been shared online and show the likes of Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, Kayla Braxton, Mandy Rose, Raquel, and Maryse.

Several images posted from the ceremony online show many current and former stars soaking in the California sun. The Guests can also be seen keeping up with the theme of Alexa's wedding, as some of them wore pink.

Braun Strowman went as far as to match Alexa Bliss for her wedding

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman was in attendance for the ceremony alongside his real-life girlfriend, Raquel Rodriguez. Strowman and Bliss worked together on-screen as Team Little Big and have maintained their friendship. Meanwhile, Strowman even ensured that he was matching the bride's outfit on her wedding day.

Bliss went with blush for her dress, which matched Ryan Cabrera's suit for their wedding, and Strowman showed up in a pink outfit as well. Raquel also wore pink to the ceremony following her promotion to SmackDown last Friday, which ensured that she would be celebrating as part of the event.

Both Alexa Bliss and Carmella chose the week following the biggest event of the year to walk down the aisle. The two women were joined by some of the biggest faces in the wrestling world for their respective ceremonies and are now not expected to return to TV for several weeks as the couples head off on their honeymoon.

