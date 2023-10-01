Exploring the greatest Ryder Cup comebacks over the years ft. 'Miracle at Medinah' and 'The Concession'

The 2023 Ryder Cup has been one-sided as Team Europe has taken a huge five point lead against the visiting Team United States. After the conclusion of the first two days, the points table stood at 10.5 - 5.5.

With just 12 singles matches remaining, the US will hope for something unbelievable to retain their title at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

While there have been 43 editions of the prestigious biennial event, a team has bounced back on Sunday's singles matches only on a few occasions to take the trophy with them.

What are some biggest comebacks in the history of the Ryder Cup?

There have been a total of nine occasions when a team bounced back on the final day to win or draw the prestigious biennial event. Below are the top comebacks in the Ryder Cup history since 1969.

Ryder Cup 2012

This is the most recent record of a huge comeback by any team in the history of the tournament. Back in 2012, Team United States posted a 10 - 6 score against Team Europe heading into the final 12 singles matches.

The prestigious biennial event was played at the Medinah Country Club, Illinois. The Jose Maria Olazabal-led European team won eight out of 12 singles matches on Sunday and halved the other. This led to them defeating the Davis Love III-led United States to win the Ryder Cup.

The tournament is also referred to as the "Miracle at Medinah" and is the last instance a visiting team winning the tournament.

Ryder Cup 1999

In the 33rd edition of the prestigious biennial event, Mark James' European side faced Ben Crenshaw's United States side at the Country Club in Brookline.

The tournament looked one-sided by the end of Saturday's final session with Team Europe leading by four points against the host.

However, on Sunday, the United States won eight and halved one of the 12 singles matches to win the tournament by a mere one-point margin against the visitors.

Ryder Cup 1995

Back in 1995, the two teams met each other at the Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford. The scoreline was in favor of the United States after the end of Saturday's final series of matches as they held a two-point lead.

However, in the final 12 singles matches, Team Europe went on to win seven and halve one to earn 7.5 points, picking up a one-point victory to lift the trophy.

Ryder Cup 1993

The 30th edition of the prestigious biennial event was held at the The Belfry in Wishaw, Warwickshire. The tournament remained mostly in the favor of Europeans before the United States roared back by earning 7.5 points in the final 12 singles matches.

Team Europe ultimately tasted defeated by a margin of two points.

Ryder Cup 1989

Although the 28th edition of the biennial event was tied and Team Europe retained the trophy, it should be considered as one of the top comebacks by the US.

Europe held a lead for almost the entirety of the tournament, with Friday's morning series of matches proving to be the only exception. They took a two-point lead into Sunday's singles matches.

However, the US then won seven out of the 12 singles matches to tie the scores.

Ryder Cup 1969

The 18th edition of the tournament held at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club, England had one of the most exciting encounters between the two sides.

Team United States entered the tournament with five consecutive wins. Meanwhile, Team Europe maintained the lead until Friday's morning session of fourball matches.

However, Team US then went on to level the score by the end of Friday's final series of matches.

On Saturday, Team Europe gained two point lead against the visitors after the morning series matches. However, by the end of all the singles matches on Sunday, the score was level at 16-16 and Team US won the tournament.

This edition was known as "The Concession" and is still considered the greatest display of sportsman spirit in the game of golf.